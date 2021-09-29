CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Tropical Depression #20 forms in the Atlantic

By Deitra McKenzie
WTOK-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tropical Depression #20 formed in the tropical Atlantic on Wednesday morning. It’s expected to gradually intensify, and it’ll eventually become Tropical Storm Victor. It will be moving into an area of increasing wind shear (change in wind speed & direction with height). This should help in slowing its development, but the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center has it becoming a hurricane down the line.

