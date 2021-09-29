Tropical Depression #20 forms in the Atlantic

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After dodging rain for most of the week, we finally get to dry out. Aside from a stray shower or storm today (mainly for our AL counties), there will be lots of sunshine to enjoy with highs climbing into the mid 80s. The upper-level low that kept our weather pattern unsettled is now well north of our area. So, we get a break from wet weather just in time for our end of week and weekend plans.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO