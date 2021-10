Could “Squid Game” beat the most challenging TV contest of them all? The Korean-language survival drama, which has quickly become one of the most-watched Netflix series of all time, is indeed eligible for Primetime Emmy consideration, the Television Academy confirmed to Variety. According to an Academy spokesperson, because “Squid Game” was produced under guidance from Netflix, which is an American company, and it was always intended to be distributed in the U.S., it can be entered in the Primetime Emmy race. But since “Squid Game” was produced internationally, it is also eligible to enter the International Emmys. But it has to choose...

