Noah Syndergaard 'fairly confident' he'll be back with Mets in 2022

By Dan Mennella
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 8 days ago

Noah Syndergaard finally made his first appearance of 2021 in Tuesday night’s doubleheader against the Marlins – but will it be his last as a Met?

