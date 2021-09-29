CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What We Hope to See in the Upcoming Seasons of ‘Virgin River’

By Michelle Siy
TVOvermind
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelevision dramas that are set in the heart of small and quaint towns are able to bring forth a sense of warmth and coziness. It is the type of show that you don’t mind binge-watching for a whole night, because it just feels good and heartwarming. It also helps that most of these shows center around community, family, and love. Three things that resonate with home. The Netflix series, Virgin River, has proven to carry all the good qualities of a romantic drama series, and it will continue to do so in the foreseeable future, as the series has just been renewed for a fourth and fifth season.

Related
Hello Magazine

Virgin River fans left shocked as Martin Henderson shares update on season four

Virgin River star Martin Henderson has left fans shocked after taking to social media to share an update on season four of the show. The 46-year-old actor, who stars as Jack Sheridan in the light-hearted Netflix drama, appeared in a Cameo video for a fan in which he shared an exciting update on the progress of the show. Speaking to the camera from his home, he revealed that filming had begun. "[The new season is] coming out sometime, maybe not that soon… But anyway, we're in the middle of season four," he said.
TV SERIES
SlashGear

Netflix is giving Tiger King a second season: What we know

Netflix has a huge slate of true-crime programming in the pipeline, including a second season for last year’s hit Tiger King. The company revealed the second season as part of a larger trailer showcasing some of the shows it has in the pipeline, including the series Bad Vegan and the documentary Trust No One: The Hunt For the Crypto King.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Bridgerton season 2: first look and what we know

Bridgerton season 2 is now in the works, and Netflix has released a first look at one of the best Netflix shows' return. Scroll down for more on that. A release date is coming in 2022, it's been confirmed. The first season of this raunchy period drama was a huge...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

A Virgin River Plot Hole Could Mean That Things Will Be Easier For Jack And Mel In Season 4

Fans of the Netflix hit Virgin River know that Season 3 wrapped by making some shocking reveals and leaving many of our favorite characters in less than desirable places. This includes leading couple Mel and Jack, with trouble coming from within their romance and without. (That dang Charmaine is a problem!) But, there appears to be a plot hole that could mean that Season 4 will be much easier for Jack and Mel as they move forward: Charmaine probably can’t take the babies away from Jack.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexandra Breckenridge
Person
Tim Matheson
TVOvermind

10 Reasons You Should Watch The Maid On Netflix

If you’ve had a Netflix account for a long time, you probably remember the days when Netflix originals really sucked. However, those days are officially a thing of the past and shows like Maid are proof. The new mini-series stars Margaret Qualley as Alex Russell, a young single mother who is doing her best to build a better life for her daughter. Unfortunately, however, she repeatedly encounters obstacles that make it nearly impossible for her to make progress. Through it all, however, she somehow manages to maintain an optimistic outlook on life. If you haven’t seen it yet, it’s definitely something you’re going to want to add to your watch list. Keep reading for 10 reasons you should watch Maid on Netflix.
TV SERIES
People

Netflix Unveils First-Look Photos of Emily in Paris' Upcoming Second Season — See the Pics!

On Thursday, Netflix released nine exciting new photos from the upcoming second season of Emily in Paris. In a first look at the new season, which is set to hit the streamer on an undisclosed date later this year, fans see Emily Cooper (played by Lily Collins) continuing to live her best life in France, and also get a glimpse at some of the iconic fashion moments that the show is known for.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

What We Hope Disney’s Enchanted Sequel “Disenchanted” Will Be

It seems like eons ago since we last fell in love with Disney’s romantic comedy musical, Enchanted. The film may have premiered in the early 2000’s, a time after the golden era of Disney, which produced some of our favorite and most well-loved animated movies, but it was still able to make Disney history. It was a trailblazer on its own, as it served as the first feature-length Disney live-action/traditional animation hybrid of its generation. The film’s massive success certainly paved the way for a new era of the live-action genre. It did not take long for a throng of live-action movies to make their way into the big screen.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Will there be a Squid Game season 2? Here's what we know

Will there be a Squid Game season 2? Netflix's latest surprise hit has become so popular that it may rank as the streamer's biggest show ever when the dust clears – dethroning Bridgerton, and other popular series like The Witcher. But even though the popularity of the Korean series is...
TV SERIES
/Film

Kin Showrunner Reveals What We Could See In Season 2 And What He Borrows From The Godfather

Peter McKenna, the showrunner on the AMC+ Irish crime drama "Kin," wanted to create a show about family. Gangsters, yes. But also family. "Behind the glamour, there is this whole world of emotional trauma," he told /Film. "It is a gangster show, but more than that for me — it's a family show. It's about a family, the relationships within a family, the dynamics, and the world they live in really allows me to do is turn up the heat on them."
TV SERIES
Variety

Netflix Sets Release Dates for ‘Princess Switch 3’ and More Holiday Movies

“The Princess Switch 3,” a romantic comedy starring Vanessa Hudgens, and more Christmas favorites are coming to Netflix this holiday season. The third installment, newly titled “The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star,” drops on Nov. 18. In the film, Hudgens plays not one, not two, but three of the leading roles — Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and Margaret’s look-alike cousin Fiona. Before subscribers can watch that chaos unfold on the small screen, the Yuletide cheer kicks off with “The Claus Family” on Nov. 1. The film follows a grinch-like man who learns the magic of Christmas after his grandfather suddenly falls ill....
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'General Hospital' Star Exits Series After 3 Years

General Hospital said goodbye to another member of the cast on Monday. Briana Nicole Henry, who joined the long-running daytime soap opera as Jordan Ashford in September 2018, announced her departure from the series the day after her final episode aired. Henry had nothing but love for her co-stars in her statement Tuesday, adding that she made a personal decision to move on from the show.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

‘The Rookie’ Bids Farewell To Original Cast Member

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details about the Season 4 premiere of The Rookie. The Rookie has said farewell to Officer Jackson West. Played by original cast member Titus Makin Jr., the character was killed off in Sunday night’s Season 4 premiere. The Season 3 finale saw Angela Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Jackson West being kidnapped by Sandra “La Fiera” De La Cruz (Camille Guaty). The opening scene of the Season 4 premiere saw Lopez and West being forced into getaway cars and Sergeant Grey (Richard T. Jones) and others reviewing the security camera footage. Jackson, filmed from behind, was seen struggling...
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star's Son Shares New Photo on the Hunt

Leland Chapman may have left his family's beloved series Dog the Bounty Hunter back in 2012, but he is still following in his father Duane "Dog" Chapman's footsteps. Chapman, who like his father is a bail bondsman and bounty hunter, recently gave fans an up-close look at his day job as he was on the hunt for criminals.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Viewers Are “Not Impressed” and Want 'NCIS: New Orleans' Back Right Away

NCIS: Hawai'i officially kicked off on Monday night … but despite the excitement, some folks weren't thrilled with the first episode. The new addition to the NCIS franchise follows Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team comprised of Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), Jesse Boone (Noah Mills), Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) and Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant). Though the first episode was largely about setting the scene for the series, it was apparently enough for some to make up their minds about NCIS: Hawai'i joining the CBS primetime lineup.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

