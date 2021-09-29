Janesville man receives 5-year sentence for child porn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville man was sentenced to five years in federal prison Tuesday after pleading guilty earlier this year of receiving child pornography. Brian Garbe was also ordered to serve 10 years of supervised release once his prison term ends, the U.S. Attorney’s Office noted in a statement announcing the sentence. Acting U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea added that the judge felt the 47-year-old’s “horrendous decision” was mitigated by his military service and mental health issues.www.nbc15.com
Comments / 2