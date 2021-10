Kathleen Gayle “Kathe” Calhoun, age 87, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Kathe was born in Alexandria, LA and was a longtime resident of Bay St Louis, MS. She showed an interest in the arts at the age of 6. Kathe won five awards in the first show she entered gave her a kick start and a new career was formed. After another 30-40 awards, Kathe realized that her lifelong dream of becoming a professional artist was at hand.