In many instances, Apple is usually late to adopt the latest standards, which happens for many reasons. The company waits for the technology to mature, allowing it to secure shipments from suppliers at a lower cost, which in turn allows it to attain higher margins for its products. One example was when Apple’s competitors launched 5G-ready handsets, while the company took a whole year. Another example is the RAM type, and where Android smartphone makers are releasing devices with LPDDR5 RAM, the iPhone 13 sticks with the older LPDDR4X standard.

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO