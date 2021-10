Lena Dunham asked Christopher Kane a question—kind of out of the blue—a few months back over text. “She said, ‘By the way, I’m getting married, and I’d love for you to do the dress.’ I was like, that came out of nowhere, but yeah, absolutely,” Kane says over Zoom two days after Dunham married musician Luis Felber in an intimate ceremony at the Union Club in London’s Soho neighborhood. “I had no idea she was seeing someone.” They didn’t have much time; their first fitting was two and a half weeks before the wedding. But they had a shared vision.

