CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dave Chappelle to Release Sixth Netflix Special ‘The Closer’ in October — Watch First Teaser

By William Earl
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXaZH_0cBke16e00

Dave Chappelle has announced his sixth Netflix special, “ The Closer ,” which is set to hit the streaming platform on Oct. 5. In a press release, Netflix hinted that this would be the end of his cycle of Netflix specials, saying, “This stand-up special completes a body of work which includes: ‘The Age of Spin,’ ‘Deep in the Heart of Texas,’ ‘Equanimity,’ ‘The Bird Revelation’ and ‘Sticks & Stones.'”

“Comedians have a responsibility to speak recklessly,” Chappelle says at the opening of the trailer, returning to a topic he has visited frequently in his recent standup. “Sometimes the funniest thing to say is mean. Remember, I’m not saying it to be mean: I’m saying it because it’s funny.” The trailer then serves as a quick greatest-hits reel of the previous five specials.

Chappelle has stayed busy during the age of COVID-19, releasing a social commentary-filled YouTube special with Netflix called “8:46”; negotiating for his iconic “Chappelle’s Show” to return to Netflix after contract disputes; and closing out this year’s Tribeca Film Festival with his new documentary, “Dave Chappelle: This Time This Place.”

At the Tribeca premiere in June, Chappelle reflected on the pandemic.

“I drove around today,” he said. “I was shocked to see streets full again. People living their lives and peeing, like they do in the summertime. I’m so grateful we all survived this, and I’m so sorry for any of you who lost someone or lost something due to this pandemic.”

He also urged the audience to “Commit to being kind to one another. They cannot break us apart, no matter what our country says, no matter what any corporation says. We will help each other get through tough times.”

Watch the trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Mic

Five specials later, Dave Chappelle still doesn't get it

At this point Dave Chappelle is considered the greatest comedian of all time by many, a fact he refers to in his new Netflix special, poignantly titled The Closer. It’s an apt title in theory, not just because it will be his last in a series of specials aired by the streaming service, but also because “a closer” is how comedians refer to the big last laugh the whole set builds up to, the kicker that’s ideally supposed to stick the landing and neatly tie up the whole set. And boy can you tell that Chappelle is trying to close with a bang. In a tense hour-long journey, Chappelle decides to zero in on some of his biggest critics, the LGBTQIA+ community—and to many, it was a bomb.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

What is Dave Chappelle’s Net Worth?

David Khari Webber Chappelle — a.k.a Dave Chappelle — is a comic genius and actor who has won the prestigious Mark Twain Prize, three Grammy Awards, and five Emmy Awards in his decades-long career. Born on August 24, 1973, Dave grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he attended the Woodlin Elementary School. He showed an exceptional talent to make people laugh from a young age, and his humorous antics impressed prominent guests who frequently visited his house. Chappelle studied theater arts at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and graduated in 1991.
SILVER SPRING, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Chappelle
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Flummoxed That DaBaby Was ‘Canceled’ for Homophobic Remarks, But Not Shooting a Man

Dave Chappelle waded into the never-ending DaBaby controversy in his new stand-up special, The Closer, wondering why the rapper’s career was supposedly derailed for homophobic remarks instead of fatally shooting a man in 2018. Chappelle — who has garnered criticism of his own for various jokes about queer and trans people in his recent stand-up specials — quipped in The Closer that he wanted to “negotiate the release of DaBaby” with the LGBTQ community. Chappelle seemed to at least kind of acknowledge the severity of DaBaby’s controversial comments at Rolling Loud Miami, joking, “You know I go hard in the paint,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sticks Stones
TheWrap

‘Will You Shut the F– Up, Morgan Freeman?’ Watch Teaser for Dave Chappelle’s ‘The Closer’ Netflix Special (Video)

Who better to narrate your final Netflix standup comedy special than Morgan Freeman? Well, maybe someone who will "shut the f--- up," if you're Dave Chappelle. On Monday, Netflix released a teaser for Chappelle's upcoming sixth and final (under his current deal, at least) streaming stand-up comedy special. It features Freeman's masterful voiceover on top of scenes where Chappelle drives an old pickup truck down country roads. It soon features Freeman's face and body, too, after Dave declares "Will you shut the f--- up, Morgan Freeman?"
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

ABC’s ‘Queens’ Share The Real Story Behind Their Breakup In New Teaser: Watch

The Nasty Girls from ABC’s new drama, Queens, get real about their rise to stardom, shocking downfall, and divine second chance in this exclusive teaser. “We were the OGs. Look, no shade—Nicki [Minaj], Cardi [B], Megan [Thee Stallion]—none of them would exist without us,” declared Naomi a.k.a. Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy). “We were just friends from Queens doing what we love. Then, it turned into a No. 1 record, Grammys, my face on a cashmere rug,” recalled Brianna a.k.a. Professor Sex (Eve). Jill a.k.a. Jill Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton) detailed how she turned to cocaine and then God while Valeria a.k.a. Butter Pecan...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Called Out by GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition for ‘Ridiculing Trans People’

Dave Chappelle is drawing a growing wave of criticism for his derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community in his newest Netflix stand-up special. The special, titled “The Closer,” premiered on the streamer on Tuesday and is meant to serve as a final entry in a series of stand-up routines by Chappelle on Netflix. In the new release, the comedian makes explicit jokes about trans women and offers defenses for previous derogatory comments made by figures such as “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby. Chappelle also references criticism he faced over the past two years for makings jokes about the trans...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo

The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called The Patient, starring The Office alum Carell and written by The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

The Top 20 Most Anticipated Streaming Programs of Fall 2021

With all eyes on the subscriber counts of the leading streaming services, the last three months of 2021 will be as competitive as it gets. This should be the first quarter that will see Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more operating at full strength as the production delays the pandemic caused over the past 18 months continue to subside. And as Wall Street knows, nothing moves the needle like a TV show or movie that gets as popular as, say, Netflix’s recent hit “Squid Game.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

35K+
Followers
40K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy