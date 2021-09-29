NHC Home Tour 2021: Farmhouse Beauty on Lake Charlevoix
A stunning lot on Lake Charlevoix + one of the most skilled builders in Northern Michigan + one of the North’s most storied designers + dream clients with fabulous taste = an exquisite rendition of the new American farmhouse. Learn about the inspiration behind this stunning Lake Charlevoix home, and purchase your tickets to take a look inside eight of the North’s most incredible homes, including this one, on the Northern Home & Cottage 2021 Virtual Home Tours.mynorth.com
Comments / 0