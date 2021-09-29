Ford Certified Pre-Owned Sales Up 6 Percent Through August
With the used vehicle market enjoying a massive surge in recent months as a side effect of the semiconductor chip shortage, it should come as no surprise that Ford certified pre-owned sales have also been booming. Much of this growth can be attributed to Ford Blue Advantage, an online marketplace for Ford certified pre-owned vehicles that launched early this year. Regardless, the demand for CPO vehicles hasn’t waned, increasing 12 percent through August over last year, according to Automotive News.fordauthority.com
