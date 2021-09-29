Ford Certified Pre-Owned Sales Up 6 Percent Through August

In Ford‘s recent Q3 earnings report, it revealed that 75 percent of Ford Lightning reservations are from customers who are new to the brand. That’s an estimated 112,500 out of 150,000 reservations. In a business where brand loyalty is common, especially with pickup trucks, that’s a rare sight. The automaker’s announcement shows that a high-quality electric truck at an affordable price is enough to win people over. We’re curious how many of those new customers are switching from another truck brand, and how many have never owned a truck before. If a person’s primary reason for not owning a truck is fuel economy, the Ford Lightning would be the answer. Still, it’s pretty amazing that new Ford customers make up over half of all Ford Lightning reservations.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO