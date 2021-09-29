CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Labor Agency: College Athletes Can Now Unionize

By Rachel Olding
 8 days ago
The National Labor Relations Board, an independent federal agency that enforces labor laws, issued updated guidance Wednesday stating that college athletes are now considered employees and can therefore unionize. In June, the National Collegiate Athletic Association made a seismic shift by announcing that athletes can earn money through self-promotion, although universities are still prohibited from directly paying them. It followed a Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA should pay athletes for education-related benefits.

www.thedailybeast.com

