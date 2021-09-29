CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk says Blue Origin is trying to sue its way to the Moon

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk isn’t fond of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, and he just made that patently clear. CNET reports that Musk told Code conference attendees Bezos should put more effort into “getting into orbit than lawsuits,” and that you couldn’t “sue your way to the Moon” as Blue Origin allegedly tried when it lost its lunar lander bid. He was also less-than-flattering to Virgin Galactic, describing its first passenger flight and Blue Origin’s as “a step in the direction of orbit” that fell short of SpaceX’s efforts.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk says Tesla is moving its headquarters to Austin, Texas

Tesla is moving its headquarters from California's Bay Area to Austin, Texas. Tesla CEO Elon Musk made the announcement during Tesla's annual shareholder meeting on Thursday. Signs were pointing to an imminent move to the Lone Star State even before the event. Musk stressed that although Tesla's homebase is moving...
AUSTIN, TX
Jhon Adil

Elon Musk changes the destiny of Shiba Inu within 24 Hours

All have changed within 24 hours by a single Tweet of Elon Musk. The Shiba Inu has risen by 45.63% to $000.00001588 in the last 24 hours. The spectacular coin rally came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted on social media about the “Dogecoin killer” cryptocurrency. As a result, Shiba Inu is now the 33rd largest cryptocurrency in the world, with a market cap of $6.42 billion.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jeff Bezos
KREX

Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian actor and a film director rocketed to space Tuesday on a mission to make the world’s first movie in orbit, a project the Kremlin said will help burnish the nation’s space glory. Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko blasted off for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnet#Blue Origin#Verge#Congress#Senate#Gao
New York Post

Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world’s richest man Elon Musk

Grimes, who recently “semi-separated” from Elon Musk – whose $200 billion makes him for now the world’s richest man — was spotted Friday in downtown Los Angeles flipping through Karl Marx’s decidedly anti-capitalistic “Communist Manifesto” in her first public appearance since the split. In the photos, Grimes — wearing a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Elon Musk aims another jibe at Jeff Bezos in billionaires’ space row: ‘You can’t sue your way to the moon’

Elon Musk has taken another jibe at Jeff Bezos after the Amazon founder lost a deal with Nasa and sued the American government for it, in what is turning out to be an extended, bitter feud between the two richest men in the world.Musk’s SpaceX won a spacecraft deal with Nasa in April for which Bezos’ Blue Origin was also competing. However, the decision was legally challenged by the Amazon founder. As their respective companies battled in federal court, the billionaires continued sparring outside.Speaking at the CodeCon 2021 conference with journalist Kara Swisher in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, Musk told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Houston Chronicle

Zoom in and try to find Elon Musk in new space station photo of SpaceX

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough recently captured Boca Chica from the International Space Station. This area of South Texas, located across the ship channel from South Padre Island, is where SpaceX is developing the Super Heavy rocket and Starship spacecraft that could one day take humans to the moon and Mars.
HOUSTON, TX
IFLScience

Elon Musk Says People Should Be “Open To Psychedelics”

As CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk devotes much of his energy to helping humanity embark on new interplanetary voyages, yet the tech entrepreneur also appears to be in favor of trips of an altogether different kind. Speaking at the technology development event CodeCon 2021, Musk expressed his support for the therapeutic use of psychedelic drugs, predicting that the substances will become more widely accepted in years to come.
INDUSTRY
u.today

Elon Musk Names His Goal for Space Flight, But Dogecoin Community Reminds Him of His DOGE-Moon Promise

During the recent Code Conference, Elon Musk defined the goal of the SpaceX flights, including the recent flight where he sent a team of civilians to space. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX stated that his goal is not to send himself to space but to open space for humanity. However, he stated that perhaps he will also fly there himself at some point in the future.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Verge

Blue Origin ‘gambled’ with its Moon lander pricing, NASA says in legal documents

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin “gambled” with its Moon lander proposal last year by hoping NASA would be willing to negotiate its $5.9 billion price tag, agency attorneys argued in blunt legal filings obtained by The Verge. NASA, cash-strapped with a tight budget from Congress, declined to negotiate and turned down Blue Origin’s lunar lander in April and picked SpaceX’s instead, sparking ongoing protests from Bezos’ space company.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
wmleader.com

‘Can’t sue your way to the moon’

The space race between Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos is getting personal again. The Tesla CEO slammed the Amazon founder on Tuesday over multiple legal fights between the two billionaires’ space ventures. “You cannot sue your way to the Moon, no matter how good your lawyers are,” Musk said. Musk...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy