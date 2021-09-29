CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Encanto: Disney creators explain Lin-Manuel Miranda’s reggaeton musical

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEncanto, Disney’s newest animated movie due in November, is a lush musical about a magical family that lives in an enchanted house in the mountains of Colombia. Each of the Madrigals has been blessed with a magical gift — except for Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz), the film’s quirky protagonist, who grew up with no obvious power. When the family’s gifts are threatened, Mirabel must figure out a way to save the magic, and discover her hidden family secrets. While a magical musical about a teenager with big dreams sounds like typical Disney fare, directors Byron Howard and Jared Bush, along with screenwriter and co-director Charise Castro Smith, see some subtle differences that make Encanto stand out.

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Andrew Garfield Runs on Pure Fear in New Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Tick, Tick… Boom!, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut set for release in select theaters on November 12th and on the streaming platform on November 19th. Tick, Tick… Boom! stars Andrew Garfield as composer Jonathan Larson, pre-Rent, as he navigates the creative pressures of becoming a hit-crafting theater composer while working at a diner in his late twenties. At one moment in the trailer, Larson’s friend Michael, portrayed by Robin de Jesús, prompts Garfield’s Larson: “You need to ask, are you letting yourself be led by fear, or by love?” to which he promptly responds: “Fear, 100% fear.” The character of Larson is profoundly concerned with time, highlighted in the two-and-a-half-minute preview as he anxiously recounts feeling as though he is running out of it. “I went to three friends’ funerals last year,” he recalls after passing a Silence = Death poster. “And nobody is doing enough. I’m not doing enough.” Tick, Tick… Boom! is set in the Nineties in New York City. The film adaptation of the popular autobiographical musical, which features the same name, will also feature appearances from Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of the Roots, Judith Light, and Bradley Whitford.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Little Mermaid Live-Action Remake to Feature Four New Songs From Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda

We're swimming in a sea of Disney live-action remakes, and the next movie on the docket is The Little Mermaid. The movie won't be released until Memorial Day 2023, but Halle Bailey (Ariel) promises it will be worth the wait. The live-action remake is expected to feature new music by Disney Legend Alan Menken (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Disney's Encanto), and according to Disney's For Scores podcast (via Variety), that will amount to four new songs.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Jared Bush
Person
Byron Howard
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
Person
Gabriel García Márquez
thecheyennepost.com

Disney's Encanto | Official Trailer

This November, find your magic. 🕯✨🦋 Watch the brand-new trailer for Disney’s Encanto, coming to theaters this Thanksgiving. Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film “Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family’s home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.
MOVIES
piratesandprincesses.net

Disney Releases New Trailer For ‘Encanto’

Walt Disney Animation has released a new trailer for the upcoming film ‘Encanto.’ This trailer definitely gives us a better look at the film and I have to say it looks fantastic. Aside from the beautiful and colorful art style, we get a better look at the characters and the...
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Encanto Preview: Meet Disney’s New Animated Familia Madrigal

Walt Disney Animation Studios will release their new animated film, Encanto, on November 24, 2021. Vital Thrills got a chance to attend an early press day for the film and learned all about Disney Animation’s 60th feature. We’ve also got the new trailer and poster, which you can both view by scrolling down!
MOVIES
splashreport.com

It’s A Pure, Heartfelt Chaos Watching Disney’s New Trailer For ENCANTO

ENCANTO, Disney’s new fantasy animated movie centered on Latin culture, has debuted the official full-length trailer. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ ENCANTO is the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town where they posses a wide array of skills and superpowers, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The all-new original film features the voice of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel, an ordinary 15-year-old who’s struggling to find her place in her family…
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Movies#Reggaeton#Montuno
hot1061.com

Meet the magical, musical, messy family at the center of Disney’s Encanto

The Madrigals all have magical gifts — except for Mirabel. Meet the Madrigals — the magical, chaotic family at the center of Disney’s newest movie. Set in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto follows the Madrigal family — a large, messy family that’s just like any other, except for the fact that each member is blessed with a magical gift when they come of age. Well, almost every member of the family. Quirky Mirabel (Stephanie Beatriz) never got a gift, unlike her mom who can heal through food, or her super strong sister. But when something threatens the magic that’s imbued their family for three generations, it’s up to Mirabel to save it.
MOVIES
/Film

The Filmmakers Behind Disney's Encanto Share How The Film Resonates With Them

"Encanto" is the latest animated feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Though it's walking on familiar ground, being a vibrant musical full of charming characters, it is also set to wander into new territory. Specifically, the nation of Colombia is at the heart of this tale from directors Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith. But more than that, the movie is all about family.
MOVIES
hypable.com

Disney’s ‘Encanto’ gets new trailer, adds John Leguizamo to cast

The newest trailer for Disney’s Encanto invites moviegoers of all ages to step into the enchanting world of the extraordinary Madrigal family. Set in South America, in a wondrous place where magic thrives, the newest trailer for Disney’s Encanto sets up the legend of how magic came to fill the town the Madrigal family calls home.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Magical New Trailer for Disney's Upcoming Animated Adventure Film ENCANTO

Disney has shared a new trailer for its upcoming animated magical adventure film Encanto. The title of the film means charm, and this fantastical story is set in Columbia. It looks like yet another wonderful Disney movie that fans will enjoy. Encanto tells the tale of “an extraordinary family, the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Encanto' - Disney's Magical Adventure in Colombia

"This is my chance! I will save the magic! Wait… how do I save the magic?" Disney has unveiled a new full-length official trailer for Encanto, an original Disney Animation project arriving in theaters in November. Encanto is made by the directors of Zootopia, Byron Howard & Jared Bush, and is also co-written and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. One other teaser trailer debuted earlier in the summer. The animated adventure centers on a young Colombian girl who, in spite of coming from a magical family, lacks magical powers. It will also feature music written by the very talented Lin-Manuel Miranda, who is writing music for so many movies these days. The voice cast features Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal, and she's joined by Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Carolina Gaitan, and Jessica Darrow. Looks good! Joyously colorful, lots of Colombian culture, and a story about a family.
MOVIES
Distractify

'Encanto' Is the Newest Upcoming Disney Film, but Will It Be on Disney Plus?

The latest Disney animated musical, Encanto, has just gotten its official trailer. Though it's easy to get excited about new movies, we're still living in a world where everything has to work in or around pandemic living. Thus, the upcoming release of Encanto begs a new but familiar question: Will it be streaming on Disney+ during its theatrical release?
MOVIES
Den of Geek

Link Tank: The New Trailer for Encanto Brings Disney’s Trademark Magic

The new trailer for Disney’s latest animated feature Encanto brings a magical world to life. “Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for Encanto, the 60th animated movie from the studio and their first to be set entirely in Colombia. The trailer expands on the magical-filled story and the songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Encanto is currently slated for release on November 24 with a 30-day exclusive window of theatrical release before coming to Disney+ on Christmas Eve.”
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

See the new, magical trailer for Disney’s Encanto, starring Stephanie Beatriz

The second trailer and new poster for this new animated adventure are here!. Disney have recently released a brand-new trailer and beautiful poster for upcoming movie, Encanto, starring Brooklyn 99 actor Stephanie Beatriz as main character Mirabel. The second trailer showcases the excitement of Encanto and the wondrous world we’re...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Watch the Opening & Closing Numbers for The Tony Awards Present: Broadway's Back!, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda & More

Leslie Odom Jr., Lin-Manuel Miranda, Wayne Brady & Aneesa Folds at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. The opening and closing numbers of the long-awaited 74th Annual Tony Awards featured Leslie Odom Jr., who won a 2016 Tony Award for his performance in Hamilton hosting The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, following six-time Tony winner Audra McDonald's hosting the first half of the evening, during which the bulk of the evening's awards were distributed. Odom Jr. and a bevy of talented dancers started the second portion of the night with a bang, beginning with an incredible opening number on the street outside the Winter Garden Theatre before bringing the party inside. Check out the performance below!
CELEBRITIES
thenerdstash.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Direct Tick, Tick… Boom!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to direct the upcoming film Tick, Tick… Boom! in his directorial debut. The film is an adaptation of the late Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical stage show of the same name. Jonathan Larson was most notable for the musical phenomenon Rent. The stage show premiered in 1996. In addition, the night the show was to open, Jonathan Larson died tragically from an undiagnosed disease. Because of this, he was never able to see the musical reach audiences. Rent follows the AIDS epidemic in New York. This is a world that Jonathan Larson was all too familiar with.
MOVIES
The Independent

Netflix release official trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!

Netflix has released the full-length trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s highly-anticipated film Tick, Tick…Boom!. Based on the semi-autobiographical musical of Rent director Jonathan Larson, the release will mark Miranda's feature directorial debut. Andrew Garfield stars as Larson himself, alongside Alexandra Shipp, Judith Light and Vanessa Hudgens. The new trailer features original...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy