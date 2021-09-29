CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
League of Legends’ biggest stars turn into anime heroes in Worlds 2021 music video

By Mary Dehart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery year ahead of the League of Legends World Championship, developer Riot tries to get everyone excited with a new song. This year’s anthem is called “Burn It All Down” from American band Pvris, and it definitely fits into the tradition of music to get players amped up. But it also comes with a bonus: a music video that turns some of the game’s best players into anime heroes. (Journalist Ashley Kang has a great thread detailing who is who.) It’s the kind of short that makes you want a full League.

Related
The Independent

Netflix League of Legends anime series casts Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld has been announced to play the role of Vi in Netflix’s League of Legends anime series, Arcane. Her previous voice acting roles include Spider-Gwen in Into the Spider-Verse and Anna Sasaki in Studio Ghibli’s When Marnie Was There. She will be joined by Katie Leung, Harry Lloyd, and Jason Spisak.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

League of Legends animated series Arcane will launch in November

League of Legends' animated series, Arcane, will launch on Netflix on November 7, 2021. To celebrate the news – which was revealed at Netflix's Tudum Event, confirming that the show will premiere on Tencent video in China and Netflix "just hours" after the League of Legends Worlds Final – Netflix and League of Legends developer, Riot Games, has released a brand new teaser trailer.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Anime Series#3d Art#American
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Teases Official New Trailer For Netflix Tudum Event

Netflix and Riot Games are getting ready to reveal more details about their upcoming League of Legends animated series, Arcane, and fans of the MOBA game are excited to find out more information about it. Thankfully, Arcane is one of the new shows confirmed to be featured in TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, and now we have a teaser ahead of the first official trailer release.
TV SERIES
theloadout.com

The League of Legends Worlds 2021 song Burn It All Down has arrived

Riot Games’ music division remains as busy as ever, pumping out everything from lo-fi bops in the form of Sessions: Vi, to yet another banger Pentakill album. But, of course, there is only one track which is on everyone’s minds at this time of year – the League of Legends Worlds song.
MUSIC
epicstream.com

League of Legends Anime Arcane Netflix Release Dates Revealed

Netflix and Riot Games have teamed-up to bring a brand new League of Legends anime series titled Arcane, and the companies have recently released the first official trailer and release dates for the upcoming episodes that will premiere on Netflix this November. The 9-episode series will feature the origin story of sisters Vi (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld) and Jinx (Ella Purnell) set in Runeterra, the world of Riot Games' popular MOBA game.
COMICS
