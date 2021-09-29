Colorado Kid Kayaks to School Because There Are No Bus Drivers in His District
One 12-year-old boy found a unique way to get himself to school. When seats on the school bus became limited, he came up with a plan and decided to use his kayak. In Summit County, Colorado, schools are dealing with a bus driver shortage. This means that there are fewer yellow buses to transport kids to and from school. One student recently thought outside of the box when he needed a new way to get to class.news.amomama.com
Comments / 0