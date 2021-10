Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee has torn his ACL, head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters Sunday evening. Bresee was injured with 9:09 left in the third quarter Saturday against North Carolina State and didn’t return to the game. He went into the medical tent at one point and came out with what appeared to be an ice pack on his leg lower leg. The sophomore and former five-star recruit came into the game with 13 tackles, three for loss and 1 ½ sacks and had a tackle in the loss on Saturday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO