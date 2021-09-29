‘Home Improvement’ Actor Richard Karn Celebrates National Sons Day With Rare Photos

Richard Karn is best known for his role as Al in Home Improvement. He recently sparked some nostalgia when he reunited with his Home Improvement co-star Tim Allen for a new show. They are currently hosting a reality competition series called Assembly Required. Both actors have also expressed interest in a Home Improvement reboot.

However, today we are sharing a rare look into Richard’s personal life! He shared some lovely family photos to celebrate National Sons Day. His son is named Cooper and even appeared in one episode of Home Improvement in 1996. The episode is titled “I Was a Teenage Taylor.” Do you remember him?

Richard Karn shares family photos on National Sons Day

Richard shared several photos to his Twitter account including his wife Tudi and son Cooper. Richard and Tudi have been married since 1985. He simply wrote, “#nationalsonsday… I love you buddy💕🙏” One photo features the family, including a dog, at Christmas. The other two show Richard and Cooper smiling big for the camera.

HOME IMPROVEMENT, Richard Karn, (1993), 1991-99. ph: Craig Sjodin/©Touchstone Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

What do you think of his family photos? Did you celebrate National Sons Day on September 28th?