Tape of unreleased John Lennon interview and song sells for $58k

BMG, the world’s fourth biggest music company, announced Tuesday it has bought a portfolio of rights associated with Tina Turner and her music catalog, including her share of her solo recordings and publishing assets, and rights to her name and image. The Berlin-based company says it will work with the 81-year-old rock and soul legend, who is now retired from the stage, to “maintain and develop her musical treasure trove and safeguard her inspirational legacy.” “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner said in a statement. “I am confident that with BMG and...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO