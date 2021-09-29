CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tape of unreleased John Lennon interview and song sells for $58k

By Syndicated Content
985theriver.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA previously unreleased John Lennon song, recorded during a 1970 interview, may finally see the light of day. The 33-minute cassette tape includes the as-yet-unheard song, “Radio Peace,” as well as interviews with Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, recorded at the New Experimental College at Skyum Bjerge, Denmark. That tape sold Tuesday for the equivalent of $58,125, according to the Bruun Rasmussen auction house. The tape was only expected to fetch up to the equivalent of $47,128.

985theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
officialcharts.com

Tina Turner sells back-catalogue of hits to BMG for a record-breaking sum

Tina Turner has sold her back catalogue of hits to label BMG in a landmark, record-breaking deal. The sale includes all the song's from Tina's illustrious career over six decades - including hits like What's Love Got To Do With It and The Best - as well as the right's to her name, likeness and image.
MUSIC
kfgo.com

Never released John Lennon recording to be auctioned in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) – A cassette tape recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, including a never released song, made while they visited Denmark in 1970 will be auctioned in Copenhagen on Tuesday. The tape, featuring the song “Radio Peace”, was recorded on Jan. 5, 1970 by four...
MUSIC
94.9 WMMQ

Paul Stanley Reveals New Plans for the End of Kiss’ Farewell Tour

Kiss lost a year of their End of the Road farewell tour due to the pandemic, but Paul Stanley says a new End is in sight. "I believe strongly by the beginning of 2023 we will be finished," he tells UCR. And he's adamant there will be no reconsideration, even for fans asking for more. "It's a different time than we had pondered [farewell tours] in the past," Stanley contends. While some of those previous pseudo goodbyes reflected inner-band dynamics, the Starchild says this true end is a simple matter of "physical reality."
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoko Ono
Person
John Lennon
abc17news.com

Recording of ‘unheard’ John Lennon song up for auction

Amid more than 100 paintings and sculptures up for sale at an auction in Copenhagen, Denmark, there lies an unlikely item of pop memorabilia: a long-lost tape containing an unreleased John Lennon song. Expected to fetch up to 300,000 Danish krone ($47,000) at Tuesday’s sale, the white cassette tape also...
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Never-before-heard John Lennon interviews unearthed during a cleaning spree

Never-before-heard interviews with late Beatles legend John Lennon were uncovered during a cleaning spree and they are now up for auction. Never-before-heard interviews with Beatles legend John Lennon have been unearthed as a result of a cleaning spree during lockdown. The family of late journalist Ken Zeilig were amazed to...
CELEBRITIES
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
The Independent

Rediscovered John Lennon interview going up for auction in Denmark

Tapes of long-forgotten interviews with John Lennon and Yoko Ono did by a Canadian journalist are going up for auction in Copenhagen, Denmark. The rare cassette tape, which contains 33 minutes of audio from Lennon and wife Yoko Ono, will go on sale at Bruun Rasmussen Auction House in Copenhagen on Tuesday (28 September).
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tape#Abc Audio#Cassette Tape
Voice of America

John Lennon Collectibles to Go on Sale in Denmark

A rare audio recording of famed artist and peace activist John Lennon is to go on sale in Denmark on Tuesday. The recording has been privately held for fifty years, by the people who made it. Like many collectibles, this one has an interesting history. In 1970, four Danish teenagers...
SHOPPING
Design Taxi

John Lennon’s Only Cassette Tape With ‘Unheard’ Recording Was Just Sold

Recently, a cassette tape of an unreleased song by John Lennon, along with an interview with the pop culture icon, was sold by Bruun Rasmussen for over US$58,000. The song on the tape, titled Radio Peace, has never been heard by the public, and was recorded by four Danish schoolboys on January 5, 1970.
MUSIC
Public Radio International PRI

Cassette tape of Lennon and Ono featuring unpublished song auctioned in Denmark

A cassette tape with a recording of an interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono and what’s believed to be an unpublished song has been auctioned off in Denmark for more than $58,000. The recording was made by four Danish teenagers in 1970 who interviewed the couple for their school newspaper and includes Lennon and Ono singing two songs, “Give Peace a Chance” and “Radio Peace,” which was never released.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Music
IBTimes

Unheard Lennon Tape Sells For Nearly 50,000 Euros At Danish Auction

A 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a hitherto unheard song called "Radio Peace" and expressing frustration at his Beatles image to a group of Danish schoolboys sold for nearly 50,000 euros on Tuesday at an auction in Copenhagen. The 33-minute tape was recorded on January 5, 1970 when the...
MUSIC
International Business Times

Imagine That: Unheard Lennon Tape Goes On Sale

A 1970 tape of John Lennon singing a hitherto unheard song called "Radio Peace" and expressing frustration at his Beatles image to a group of Danish schoolboys goes under the hammer on Tuesday in Copenhagen. The 33-minute tape was recorded on January 5, 1970 when the former Beatle spent winter...
MUSIC
tribuneledgernews.com

Rare John Lennon recording sells for £43,000

A recording of an unreleased John Lennon song has sold for £43,000 in Denmark. The rare cassette tape of the late Beatles legend and his wife Yoko Ono was made by four Danish teenagers more than 50 years ago, just months before the 'Hey Jude' band split up. The 33-minute tape features an interview with the couple and what is thought to be a never-released song.
MUSIC
Variety

Tina Turner’s Music Interests Acquired by BMG

BMG, the world’s fourth biggest music company, announced Tuesday it has bought a portfolio of rights associated with Tina Turner and her music catalog, including her share of her solo recordings and publishing assets, and rights to her name and image. The Berlin-based company says it will work with the 81-year-old rock and soul legend, who is now retired from the stage, to “maintain and develop her musical treasure trove and safeguard her inspirational legacy.” “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” Turner said in a statement. “I am confident that with BMG and...
CELEBRITIES
upsetmagazine.com

AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'

AFI have shared their previously unreleased song, 'Caught'. The track follows on from their latest album 'Bodies', released over the summer, and was first shared at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the new short film by Kes Glozier. The film features music from 'Bodies' and storylines inspired by the song lyrics.
MUSIC
kalw.org

John Lennon at 81

John Ono (né Winston) Lennon was born October 9, 1940. To mark what would have been Lennon's 81st birthday, we'll listen to tracks from some of the recent anniversary re-issues of his solo and Beatles recordings, along with Lennon-centric Beatles covers from Bay Area artists and beyond – Saturday, October 9 at 8 pm.
CELEBRITIES
gratefulweb.com

John Lennon Estate And Song Exploder Team Up For Special First-Of-Its-Kind Episode About Lennon's Classic Song, "God"

The John Lennon Estate and Song Exploder have teamed up for a special, first-of-its kind episode about John Lennon’s classic song, “God,” from his transformational and influential masterpiece, John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band, Lennon’s first post-Beatles solo album, released in 1970. “God” was recorded on Lennon’s 30th birthday, October 9th, 1970, 51 years ago this week.
MUSIC
985theriver.com

Deep Purple releasing first-ever covers album, ‘Turning to Crime,’ in November

A little over a year after the release of their last studio effort, Whoosh!, Deep Purple has announced plans to put out a new album titled Turning to Crime on November 26. The new collection, which was produced by the band’s frequent collaborator, Bob Ezrin, features the British hard-rock legends putting their own spin on 12 songs originally recorded by other artists.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy