Many Wright County area farmers have begun their fall harvest for 2021, but in most cases, expectations are pretty low for any type of quality yields. Adam Austing, University of Minnesota Extension Educator in Wright County says for most corn producers, it’s a matter of going through the motions to collect whatever is there after a drought-stricken summer. Austing says with the exception of a few isolated fields that got a stray rain shower throughout the summer, most of the corn ears in fields in our area are small and under-developed. He says in some extreme cases, growers are choosing to simply plow the whole field under and hope for better luck next year.

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO