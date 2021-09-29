First look at ‘No Time to Die’: 7 thoughts on the new James Bond 007 movie
With Tuesday's world premiere of "No Time to Die," here are seven thoughts on Daniel Craig’s promised final go at Sir Ian Fleming’s secret agent and perpetual world-saver:. 1. The movie’s good: Serious-ish enough to let us invest in matters of the heart, alongside the copious action, much of which seemingly taking place on planet Earth, as opposed to worst-of-the-Pierce Brosnan-Bond-years cuckooland. It’s swank, retro and nostalgic in its globe-trotting, including sequences in Jamaica — where we met Sean Connery’s 007, some 24 films and 59 years ago.www.fresnobee.com
