AMD Announces 26th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

AMD has announced its ambition to increase the energy efficiency of processors running AI training and high performance computing applications 30x by 2025. Industry-wide we expect efficiency improvements in the same timescale, but if AMD's goal is reached it will outpace the throng by 150 per cent. It is good to see AMD have the confidence to publicly announce this goal, and it implies it has some great new technology in the pipeline between now and 2025.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO