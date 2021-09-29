AMD Announces 26th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report
Highlighting progress on environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. AMD announced the publication of its 26th annual Corporate Responsibility Report highlighting the company’s accomplishments from the previous year, including performance against its 2014 to 2020 targets, and unveiling new goals through 2025 and 2030. This year’s report features four key environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategic focus areas that guide the company’s purpose-driven approach to high-performance computing: digital impact, environmental stewardship, supply chain responsibility, and diversity, belonging and inclusion.martechseries.com
