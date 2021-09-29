CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to Unveil New AI Technologies, Products in GTC Keynote; Hundreds of Industry and AI Leaders to Speak at November Event

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGTC — NVIDIA announced that it will host a global, virtual GTC from Nov. 8-11, featuring a news-filled keynote by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang and talks from some of the world’s preeminent AI research and industry leaders. Marketing Technology News: BeSmartee Announces an Integration with Black Knight’s Surefire...

kgns.tv

Microsoft unveils new products

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Microsoft is unveiling new hardware for its new software. It’s launching a line of surface products designed for use in the upcoming Windows Eleven Operating System. Microsoft says these new surface products have pixel-sense displays, pen technology, and versatile forms. The Surface Laptop Studio uses a...
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

Learn how to build conversational AI applications with NVIDIA

Anyone interested in building conversational artificial intelligence AI applications may be interested to know that NVIDIA will be hosting a webinar with live Q&A at 10 am PDT on Oct. 14 as a part of the Emerging Chapters Educational Series. The series is an education and technical enablement program targeting developer communities in emerging markets.
SOFTWARE
GeekyGadgets

NVIDIA enables developers to evaluate DLSS experimental AI models

NVIDIA has this week announced it is enabling developers to “explore and evaluate” experimental AI models for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). Making impossible for developers to download experimental Dynamic-link libraries (DLLs) to test how the latest DLSS research enhances their games, and provide feedback to NVIDIA for them to integrate into future improvements.
SOFTWARE
newsbrig.com

Apple’s Senior Director of AI and ML to speak at NVIDIA GTC 2021 conference

NVIDIA on Wednesday announced the next edition of its annual GTC conference, where the company brings together industry professionals to introduce and discuss new technologies. This year, NVIDIA GTC will have Apple’s Senior Director of AI and ML research Samy Bengio as one of the speakers. The post Apple’s Senior...
TECHNOLOGY
Jensen Huang
buffalonynews.net

Terminus CEO Victor AI at CLSA: A Future City is a Moveable Feast

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Victor AI, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, was invited to CLSA Investors' Forum, where he shared the company's vision of a future city - AI CITY, and elaborated on the concept of 'mobility, sustainability, and opportunity', three key elements of a future city, using the company's recent partnership with Expo 2020 Dubai as an example.
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

The Role‌ ‌of‌ ‌AI ‌and‌ ‌Humanizing‌ ‌Technology‌ in Security and Surveillance

Surveillance cameras are moving fast towards intelligent technology, incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI) and humanizing technology. To "humanize" tech means designing technology better for humans, is human-friendly, and exhibits human-like behavior or intelligence. Huge conglomerates have incorporated Artificial Intelligence in behavioral analytics to ensure a smooth business. High-grade GPU hardware and deep learning AI techniques are increasingly used with Video Content Analytics applications, ensuring accurate detection without making a huge increase in hardware costs. The use of AI technology has revolutionized how surveillance and security systems work.
TECHNOLOGY
Financial Times

AI adoption in the ETF industry begins to grow

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Exchange traded funds news. The growing appreciation that human stockpickers struggle to outperform their benchmark indices has helped fuel a massive surge in assets held by passively managed exchange traded funds. Now some companies are hoping to show that artificial intelligence can finally give them an edge.
MARKETS
Norwalk Hour

This Is the Secret Sauce Behind Effective AI and ML Technology

It is virtually impossible to find a cutting-edge company today that doesn’t claim to be built on artificial intelligence (AI) or use machine learning (ML) in some capacity. A lot of companies claim to be AI-driven platforms, but that can be misleading. The truth is, it is extraordinarily difficult to build an AI model that can be retrained, relearn and continuously updated, and most companies do not have that level of sophisticated technology. Even so, the uptick in use of AI is undeniable, and it’s useful to understand that the development and increased adoption of AI haven't occurred overnight or in isolation.
COMPUTERS
TechRepublic

AI: TIBCO announces enhancements to DQ and EBX products

TIBCO adds machine learning capabilities and upgrades its UI to make it easier for business users to find data. TIBCO Software, announced Tuesday that it has evolved its data quality capabilities into the new TIBCO DQ product family. It also announced key enhancements to its TIBCO Data Virtualization and TIBCO EBX products within the Unify portfolio.
SOFTWARE
biometricupdate.com

Paravision unveils edge AI toolkits for facial recognition applications

Paravision has released new software development kits (SDKs) to facilitate the design and deployment of embedded facial recognition systems based on its edge AI (artificial intelligence) technology. Edge AI solutions for facial recognition are already powering several devices on the market that are both ultra-low power and small form factor,...
SOFTWARE
Itproportal

Many technology vendors will invest in AI in the next couple of years

Among technology firms that have plans to invest in artificial intelligence (AI), a third expect to invest at least a million dollars over the next two years. And among these companies, almost all (87 percent) expect industry-wide funding for AI to increase at least moderately, if not significantly, throughout 2022.
COMPUTERS
Las Vegas Herald

Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail Market to See Major Growth by 2026 | IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Ai In Retail market report advocates analysis of IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, Amazon Web Services, Oracle, SAP, Intel, Google, Sentient Technologies, Salesforce & Visenze.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Google is redesigning Search using AI technologies and new features

One of the features being launched is called “Things to know,” which will focus on making it easier for people to understand new topics they’re searching for. This feature understands how people typically explore various topics and then shows web searchers the aspects of the topic people are most likely to look at first.
SOFTWARE
bitcoinist.com

Solana-based DEX Soldex AI : An interview with CEO John Robertson

It is no surprise that with wider cryptocurrency adoption things are moving faster and faster in the blockchain world. And it became very clear that the cryptocurrency exchange market is evolving rapidly, which led to the demand for new technologies being implemented. Soldex AI is hoping to take its users...
SOFTWARE
HEXUS.net

Nvidia announces global virtual GTC for 8-11th Nov

Nvidia will host a global virtual GTC, spanning Monday 8th to Thursday 11th November. It promises to kick-start the event with a "news-filled keynote" by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. And viewers/attendees will also hear from some of the world’s pre-eminent AI research and industry leaders. A hint that it isn't all AI and data centre topics is given by one of the talks being from Tim Sweeney, the founder and CEO of Epic Games. Additionally, it is interesting to see someone from Apple will be a 'major speaker'.
SOFTWARE
tippnews.com

E-commerce AI Leader Fanplayr Says Businesses Must Adapt to New Privacy Restrictions for 2021 Holiday Season

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Fanplayr, the global leader for e-commerce intelligence solutions, including a patent for Segmentation as a Service, urges businesses to prepare now for tech changes that will impact holiday sales during this pivotal year particularly with Deloitte forecasting an 11 to 15% increase in 2021 holiday e-commerce sales.
INTERNET
towardsdatascience.com

Explainable AI: Why Should Business Leaders Care?

How explainable machine learning models can provide strategic benefits to businesses. Artificial intelligence (AI) has become increasingly pervasive and is experiencing widespread adoption in all industries. Faced with increasing competitive pressures and observing the AI success stories of their peers, more and more organizations are adopting AI in various facets of their business. Machine Learning (ML) models, the key component driving the AI systems, are becoming increasingly powerful, displaying superhuman capabilities on most tasks. However, this increased performance has been accompanied by an increase in model complexity, turning the AI systems into a black box whose decisions can be hard to understand by humans. Employing black box models can have severe ramifications, as the decisions made by the systems not only influence the business outcomes but can also impact many lives. From driving cars and preventing crime to product recommendations, making investment decisions, approving loans, and hiring employees, ML models are increasingly being employed to replace human decision-making. So it becomes increasingly important for stakeholders to understand how these algorithms make their decisions to gain trust and confidence in the use of AI in their operations. As a result, there has been an increased interest in Explainable Artificial Intelligence (XAI), a field concerned with the development of methods that explain and help interpret machine learning models [1].
SOFTWARE
design-reuse.com

EdgeCortix Acquires Multiple Patents for Dynamic Neural Accelerator AI Processor Technology

TOKYO -- Oct. 5, 2021 -- EdgeCortix Inc. (Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Sakyasingha Dasgupta), the company that enables efficient AI processing at the edge with near cloud-level performance, today announced that it has been granted four patents on their artificial intelligence specific, runtime reconfigurable processor technology. "The four patents acquired in...
BUSINESS

