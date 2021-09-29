benjamin Announces the Availability of Schwab Advisor Center® Alerts
Innovative AI-driven Business Support System now automatically monitors and notifies advisors on incoming service alerts for client accounts on Schwab’s platform. benjamin, the only business support system driven by AI and specifically designed for the wealth management industry, announced the availability of Schwab Advisor Center® Alerts integrated into benjamin. These timely notifications from Schwab, relating to the state of various accounts and required actions, have now been integrated into the many automated workflows that benjamin supports.martechseries.com
