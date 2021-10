Enterprises are in love with open-source—a code available for possible modification and redistribution. I’ve talked with 177 enterprises this year, and each one said that open-source software is a “commitment” for them, and open-source skills are in demand worldwide. All this love, notwithstanding, two areas exist where open-source doesn’t do well— desktop software and collaboration. As it turns out, there’s a relationship between the two. Proprietary desktop and collaboration players seem to be exploiting this affiliation to keep open-source out of our collaborative future.

