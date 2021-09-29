CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Fall Floral Dress Looks Nearly Identical to Kaia Gerber’s

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
Kaia Gerber at the Met Gala on September 13, 2021. ABACA USA/INSTARimages.com

You know when you see a celebrity wearing a cute piece and all you want to do is recreate the look, but it seems actually impossible? The piece itself is either entirely too expensive or it’s literally not available anywhere because it’s couture. You look for something similar, but nothing you’re finding is quite right and looks like a bad imitation at best.

We hate when that happens, obviously, and it’s sadly not a rare occurrence. That’s why it’s absolutely thrilling when we find an affordable look-alike piece that actually hits all of the marks. We just have to tell the world! We just experienced that exciting feeling when we found a dress just like Kaia Gerber’s!

Kaia Gerber out in LA on September 22, 2021. BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Get the KIRUNDO Long Sleeve Tie Neck Ruffle Floral Print Boho Dress for just $31 at Amazon!

Gerber was recently photographed out and about in Los Angeles wearing a $298 DÔEN Camden dress, and we instantly fell in love with the look. It was a mini dress with an all-over floral print, focusing on green and orange shades to give it a fall feel. She wore it with black boots and a green handbag and we knew the search was on.

There are so many types of floral dresses out there that look nothing like Gerber’s, but this KIRUNDO one from Amazon hit the nail on the head. The floral print is incredibly similar in both style and colors, as is the loose fit and mini hem. Both dresses also have longer sleeves with elasticated cuffs!

Kaia Gerber out in LA on September 22, 2021. BauerGriffin/INSTARimages.com

Get the KIRUNDO Long Sleeve Tie Neck Ruffle Floral Print Boho Dress for just $31 at Amazon!

This KIRUNDO dress actually earns extra cute points by adding a tie at the neckline. Another bonus is that it actually comes in multiple colorways, so if you were hoping for something with a bit of pink or a bit of purple instead, you’re in luck!

Gerber proved that just wearing a simple pair of leather boots with a dress like this is all you really need to rock it, but it’s not your only option. You could definitely wear it with white sneakers, a pair of mules or loafers with mesh socks peeping out. Add a hat on top or grab some dangly earrings to increase the wow factor even more — if that’s possible!

Get the KIRUNDO Long Sleeve Tie Neck Ruffle Floral Print Boho Dress for just $31 at Amazon!

Not your style? Shop more from KIRUNDO here and explore more dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

