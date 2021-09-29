Health Calendar published Sept. 29, 2021

WILLMAR — Aging Wisely: Finding New Confidence and Purpose will meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the Willmar Community Center. The program is part of a series to help support the educational, social and nutritional needs of older adults. Melissa Wentzel from Club Bethesda will be speaking about the benefits of exercising as people age. There will be class demonstration and a game of bingo. For more information and to make a reservation, call Britta at 320-262-5288 by 4 p.m. Oct. 6.