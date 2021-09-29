CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zerto Takes Center Stage Discussing Ransomware Resilience at VMworld

Cover picture for the articleIT infrastructure leaders learn the latest modern data protection techniques for VMs against natural disasters, ransomware attacks, and other disruptions. Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced its Technology Evangelist Gene Torres will be speaking at VMworld 2021, the premier multi-cloud event being held Oct. 5-7, 2021. Torres’s session, “No VM (or Container) Left Behind with Zerto 9,” will focus on how Zerto can help organizations protect virtual environments from ransomware, natural disasters, outages, or deletions. During his session, Torres will also provide a sneak peek into what’s new for Zerto for Kubernetes with VMware Tanzu.

