Zerto Takes Center Stage Discussing Ransomware Resilience at VMworld
IT infrastructure leaders learn the latest modern data protection techniques for VMs against natural disasters, ransomware attacks, and other disruptions. Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced its Technology Evangelist Gene Torres will be speaking at VMworld 2021, the premier multi-cloud event being held Oct. 5-7, 2021. Torres’s session, “No VM (or Container) Left Behind with Zerto 9,” will focus on how Zerto can help organizations protect virtual environments from ransomware, natural disasters, outages, or deletions. During his session, Torres will also provide a sneak peek into what’s new for Zerto for Kubernetes with VMware Tanzu.martechseries.com
