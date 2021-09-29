Zerto Takes Center Stage Discussing Ransomware Resilience at VMworld

Socialive, the self-serve video content creation platform for the enterprise, shared its vision for Enterprise Video Transformation, a third wave of digital transformation characterized by the ubiquitous use of video for storytelling and audience communication in the enterprise. Decades ago, in the first wave of digital transformation, enterprises began to embrace the internet and digitize business processes to boost efficiency and reduce costs. As the use of technology to solve business problems became predominant, enterprises started to create their own software. Today, nearly every company has become a software company, as predicted in 2011 by Marc Andreessen, who boldly claimed that “software is eating the world.” In the next wave of Enterprise Video Transformation, which is already well underway, every company will become a media company, embracing technology to create video content as a means of storytelling and communication across core audiences to build human connections and drive business value.

