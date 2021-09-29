Reimagine Creativity in the Remote World: InnovatorsBox’s Popular Creativity Games Go Online For The First Time
All four of InnovatorsBox’s games are available to rethink networking, ideation, reflection, and relationship building: SPARK, ReImagine, Infinity Cards, and Infinity Squared. InnovatorsBox Studios™ launched InnovatorsBox Games online to make human connections and creative collaboration online at work, school, and elsewhere easier. Since 2016, InnovatorsBox® card and dice games have...martechseries.com
Comments / 0