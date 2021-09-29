North breezes bring in cooler temps
Clouds and sunshine starting our Wednesday, with northerly breezes helping push out yesterday’s smoky air and bring in a cool down for southern Nevada. It will feel more like fall for the rest of the week, especially as morning drop into the much cooler 50s and 60s! Sunny skies take over this afternoon and for the rest of the month – which is just tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has warmer 90s returning for our first weekend of October.www.8newsnow.com
Comments / 0