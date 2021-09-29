CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North breezes bring in cooler temps

8newsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClouds and sunshine starting our Wednesday, with northerly breezes helping push out yesterday’s smoky air and bring in a cool down for southern Nevada. It will feel more like fall for the rest of the week, especially as morning drop into the much cooler 50s and 60s! Sunny skies take over this afternoon and for the rest of the month – which is just tomorrow. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has warmer 90s returning for our first weekend of October.

www.8newsnow.com

Related
NBC San Diego

San Diego Weather: Clouds, Cooler Temps, Rain On the Way

It’s been a cool start to October in San Diego County and the pattern will continue Thursday and Friday with cloudy skies and some rain. Here’s what you can expect from our weather over the next couple of days and heading into your weekend. NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nevada State
KESQ

Clouds and cooler temps

Cloudy skies across SoCal will dominate the weather scenario for the next few days, and keep us cooler than normal well into next week. We are also on the look out for spotty showers tomorrow morning as a front slides by,. The rainfall potential isn't great, as there is not...
Ellwood City Ledger

Fall foliage report hopes for cooler temperatures to bring a vibrant autumn

Despite the recent warm temperatures, hints of fall are sprinkled throughout the county. Many of the area's trees are beginning to change color, according to the state's Department of Conservation and Natural Resources weekly report. The report shows all of western Pennsylvania is starting to see a change in foliage, which is pretty standard statewide. Up north, McKean and Potter counties are approaching peak.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
Beaver County Times

Fall foliage report hopes for cooler temperatures to bring a vibrant autumn

8newsnow.com

Clouds all over the region with shower chances for Friday. Tedd’s Forecast for Thursday, October 7th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Clouds all over the region today, but no showers materialized in Las Vegas. We’re tracking a big plume of clouds and moisture from the CA coast that will increase shower chances Friday, especially in the morning. #WindAdvisories have also been issued for Friday for some areas that could see gusts up to 45 mph. Temps will also cool off back to the 70s for several days before even COLD temps arrive early next week with a more potent system bringing wind, shower chances and A.M. temps we haven’t seen since March.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Keene Sentinel

Space Invaders With Cooler Temps, Pests Are also Looking to Hunker Down

As the seasons change and temperatures cool, we cozy up indoors more and more, enjoying the warmth our homes provide. And we’re not alone. Rodents and insects are also on the hunt for suitable shelter to ride out the long winter months. You can hear them scrambling around in the walls and attic, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction. These unwelcome guests are more than just a tiny nuisance.
PETERBOROUGH, NH

