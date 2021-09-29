North breezes bring in cooler temps

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Clouds all over the region today, but no showers materialized in Las Vegas. We’re tracking a big plume of clouds and moisture from the CA coast that will increase shower chances Friday, especially in the morning. #WindAdvisories have also been issued for Friday for some areas that could see gusts up to 45 mph. Temps will also cool off back to the 70s for several days before even COLD temps arrive early next week with a more potent system bringing wind, shower chances and A.M. temps we haven’t seen since March.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 HOUR AGO