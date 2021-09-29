CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 29 September 2021

channele2e.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

www.channele2e.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Former YouTube VP of Content Partnerships Kelly Merryman Joins Digital-Security Firm Aura

Kelly Merryman has exited YouTube after more than six years leading the video platform’s content partnerships. She has been hired by Aura, a provider of digital security solutions for consumers, as president and chief operating officer. Merryman had served as YouTube’s VP of content partnerships since 2015, overseeing a 300-person team spanning TV, film, sports, news, gaming, lifestyle, fashion, beauty, food, learning, family and health. She also was part of the teams that launched YouTube TV, YouTube Shorts and in-video commerce. Prior to YouTube, Merryman spent seven years at Netflix as VP of content acquisition. She also worked at Sony Pictures Entertainment...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

MSP, MSSP Investor Apax Partners Raises $1.75B for More Acquisitions

Apax Partners, a private equity firm that invests in and/or buys MSPs and MSSPs, has raised $1.75 billion for its new Apax Digital Fund II (also known as ADF II), the firm has disclosed. The new fund sticks with Apax’s existing investment strategy — “targeting minority growth and growth buyout...
MARKETS
hotelbusiness.com

Partner news

This week’s Partner News is highlighted by John (J.D.) Keller being named SVP of Comcast’s Mountain West Region; IDeaS and Amadeus expanding their technology partnership; and TraknProtect receiving an award from national anti-trafficking organization Safe House Project. Read about all that and more below. Comcast names John Keller SVP for...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Customer Experience (CX) Consultancy Experity

Accenture has acquired Experity, a cloud-focused customer experience and digital commerce platform provider based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 604 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
channele2e.com

MSP Software and Cybersecurity Investor Summit Partners Raises $8.35B

Summit Partners, a private equity and venture capital firm that frequently acquires and/or invests in MSP software and cybersecurity companies, has raised $8.35 billion for its Growth Equity Fund XI. The figure exceeds Summit Partners’ original target raise by more than $1 billion. The new fund will target minority and...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Quest Software’s One Identity Acquires OneLogin; MSPs Gain Cloud IAM Option

One Identity has acquired OneLogin. The combined company will offer MSP partners such capabilities as identity access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), identity governance and administration (IGA), and Microsoft Active Directory management and security (ADMS) solutions. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

NetApp Acquires CloudCheckr: MSPs Gain Cloud Cost Management, Security Tools

NetApp is acquiring CloudCheckr, a cloud cost management, security and compliance visibility platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 622 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here. CloudCheckr was private...
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Intermedia, NEC Expand UCaaS Partnership

Intermedia Cloud Communications and NEC continue to expand their UCaaS (unified communications as as service) partnership. The latest milestone, involving work in Asia, arrives at a curious time for both companies. Indeed, the expanded partnership comes roughly six months after Intermedia postponed its IPO (initial public offering). It also surfaces as NEC explores the international market for potential acquisitions, according to Bloomberg.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Management#Public Cloud#Private Cloud#Cloud Infrastructure#Channel Partner Program#Msp News Updates#Seo#Ibm#Kkr#Australian#Probe Group#Bloomberg#Oceansound Partners#Vmware#Mimecast#Vp#Faction#Rackspace
channele2e.com

VMworld 2021 Live Blog: VMware’s Latest Partner Moves

Amid the VMworld 2021 virtual conference, VMware and its technology partners have introduced multiple security, cloud, storage and digital transformation developments. Check this blog regularly for the latest updates. Here’s the recap so far:. 5. Project Monterey: NVIDIA and Lenovo are partnering to drive NVIDIA’s early access program in support...
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

MSP Acquired: WidePoint Buys IT Authorities

Government technology services provider WidePoint Corporation has acquired IT Authorities (ITA), a managed services provider from Tampa, Florida. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 623 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Accenture Acquires Systems Integrator, Infor EAM Partner Advoco

Global IT consulting firm Accenture has chalked up another in a long line of acquisitions, this time buying systems integrator and Infor partner Advoco. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 624 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

PSA Software Startup Raises Funding; Targets IT Service Providers and SMBs

PSOhub, a startup that develops professional services automation (PSA) software for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has raised Series A funding. The company is targeting small and midsize business (SMB) customers, along with IT service providers. Financial details for the PSOhub funding were not disclosed. Key PSOhub investors include Unit4...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Google
channele2e.com

Microsoft Acquires OKR, Employee Experience Software Platform Ally.io

Microsoft has acquired Ally.io, an OKR (objectives and key results) software company. Ally.io’s software — also known as a goal management and business execution platform — will tuck into Microsoft’s Viva employee experience platform (EXP), the buyer said. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week of 08 October 2021

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:. 10. MSP M&A List – Every Buyer & Seller: More than 1,000 mergers, acquisitions and private equity investments involving MSPs, MSSPs, IT consulting firms, ISVs and more. 9. Four MSPs Merge to Form Integris:...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Higg Launches Traceability Partner Program

The Higg traceability program is a collaboration beginning with technology partners atma.io by Avery Dennison, FibreTrace and TrusTrace. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Apple Device Management: MDM Software Company Acquired

M&A and investor activity in the Apple Device Management market remain strong. The latest deal involves PDQ.com acquiring SimpleMDM, a software platform that allows IT departments to remotely manage Apple macOS, tvOS and iOS devices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 627...
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Digital Transformation Powered by IT Service Management

Business leaders are constantly on the lookout for anything that can give their company an edge over the competition. Many of them need to consider how effectively their company leverages its technology because often, these companies’ IT utilization is not actually as good as they think. They may be stuck...
TECHNOLOGY
channele2e.com

Private Equity Firm Merges Four MSPs, Forms Integris

Four MSPs (Domain Technology Partners, Compudyne, ProviDyn and MyITpros), backed by private equity firm Frontenac, have merged to form Integris, a national managed IT services provider focused on small and mid-market businesses. Financial terms of the business combination were not disclosed. These are technology M&A deal numbers 618 through 621...
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Private Equity, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Software and MSPs: What’s Next

Private equity firm TPG Capital has acquired Nintex, a software company that has robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities. The seller, Thoma Bravo, will make a new equity investment in Nintex and maintain a “significant” minority interest in the business. Financial terms and valuation details of the deal were not disclosed.
SOFTWARE
channele2e.com

Navigate Today’s Cybersecurity Threats Without Compromising Your Well-Being

For the second year in a row, Axcient is hosting MSP Xperience. The three-hour, virtual event is specifically designed to help MSPs understand and overcome today’s sophisticated and complex threats. Featuring leading solution providers, industry experts, and your MSP peers, MSP Xperience is focusing on all things security. Securing your clients, securing your business, and securing your health – because it’s been a heck of a year!
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy