Dewitt, IA

Obituary: Alyn Rittmer

northscottpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlyn E. “Aly” Rittmer, 90, of DeWitt, died Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, 2021, at Grand Haven Assisted Living, Eldridge. Alyn Elmer Rittmer was born Aug. 29, 1931, to Elmer and Lois (Hass) Rittmer. He was a graduate of DeWitt High School. Alyn married Katherine Woods and she preceded him in death. He later married Shirley Woods several years after Kay died and this marriage was blessed with three children. Alyn purchased his first bulldozer when he was 17 years old and in 1953 founded Rittmer, Inc., an excavating company. He also owned and operated Valley Oaks Country Club in Clinton for over 20 years.

www.northscottpress.com

