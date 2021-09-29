Obituary: Wyatt Thede
Wyatt Eugene Thede, age 98, of Dixon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Bickford Cottage, Davenport. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant. Burial will take place in Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dixon Volunteer Fire Department in his memory. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.www.northscottpress.com
