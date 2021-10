Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., on Tuesday night said she was "disappointed" in the Biden administration for the lack of results in handling the crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border. "I will be very honest with you and tell you I am a little bit disappointed. I know that the President assigned responsibility for the border crisis to the Vice President," Wild said during a telephone town hall. "I'm a little bit disappointed I haven't seen much in the way of results."

