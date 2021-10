Baby no. 3 for Jennifer Love Hewitt has arrived! The actress shared the big news that she gave birth to a son, Aidan James. Jennifer Love Hewitt, 42, has welcomed her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay! The 9-1-1 actress gave birth to son Aidan James Hallisay, who is now a little brother to the couple’s two other children: daughter Autumn James, 7, and son Atticus James, 6. Jennifer shared the happy news via Instagram on Thursday, Sept. 9 with a photo of her pregnant belly that had the words “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months,” written on it.

