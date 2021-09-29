CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patou RTW Spring 2022

By Lily Templeton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGuillaume Henry has really embraced the idea of offering something for everyone at Patou, evidenced by his spring film, which showed a believable procession of female archetypes, from the busy woman and the executive to the influencer and the couture model. “It’s the idea of the house and the street, the atelier and daily life,” said Henry, who compared this compact collection to a menu with limited options organized into weather-appropriate drops. “When there are too many things on the menu, it starts to get a little weird,” he reasoned.

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
Maison Rabih Kayrouz RTW Spring 2022

Rabih Kayrouz continued to mine the cuts that he has been developing over decades of couture work — his treasures, as he called them during a preview at his Parisian studio. This time, he distilled his couture experience into a wardrobe for whatever comes next, be it an urban escapade abroad or dancing on a starlit beach.
Alexandre Vauthier RTW Spring 2022

Alexandre Vauthier chased up his all-black fall couture couture collection with lashings of vivid tones, like absinthe green or turquoise in this ready-to-wear continuation. Showcased in still photography rather than a film, his designs telegraphed a desire to embrace life once more. The look: The extensive range of Vauthier’s silhouettes...
MM6 Maison Margiela RTW Spring 2022

Ah, the simple pleasure of sitting on a café terrace for an aperitivo. The MM6 Maison Margiela team left boxed snacks, including pickled onions in a jar painted white, offered beer and gin cocktails and then served up a compact, quirky collection of white suiting and black dresses with extra sleeves here and there; warped chessboard prints galore, and a hilarious faux-fur roller suitcase in collaboration with Eastpak.
Miu Miu Transforms Normal Clothing Into Something Attractive and Seductive

For spring, Miuccia Prada decided to cut it up. “To cut is powerful – it is a direct action, something very basic that can have enormous impact,” she said ahead of her latest show. “Today, I am interested in the idea of economy – of paring back, working with the existing, the real, to transform what we already have.” So, it was a wardrobe of everyday pieces – chinos, blue-collar working shirts, knit sweaters, car coats – that formed the basis of her Spring/Summer 2022 Miu Miu collection. But, as suggested by the collection’s title – ‘Basic Instincts’ – there was something subversive and provocative in store.
Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood RTW Spring 2022

One of fashion’s most famous, and longstanding, couples was lapping up the limelight on Saturday afternoon following their buzzy show in the Marais. As Andreas Kronthaler went through the mood boards of his very personal spring collection – including his baby blanket which he turned into a hat – Vivienne Westwood stood a few feet away espousing on some of her favorite topics: recycling, the environment, the equitable distribution of wealth and prosperity for all.
Christian Wijnants RTW Spring 2022

Back on the road, a trip to Ibiza provided the inspiration for Christian Wijnants for spring. His fascination with the island’s natural landscape led to a greater focus on plain fabrics such as textured linens, draped into place like a sarong or structured as loose tailoring, alongside the prints he is best known for.
Stella McCartney RTW Spring 2022

“In fashion, mushrooms are the future,” boomed a deep voice just as Stella McCartney’s fizzy show began at Espace Niemeyer — in a room resembling the frilly underside of a champignon. The pre-show prediction, made by mycologist Paul Stamets, was accompanied by synthesized music created from the sound of mushrooms living and growing.
Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly Designs Fall Capsule Collection for Nasty Gal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Maeve Reilly has transformed the wardrobes of Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox, TikTok sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Ciara and even Disney’s charming Niumo dolls — and now everyone can wear the Hollywood stylist’s signature ’90s-inspired aesthetic with her new fall capsule collection for Nasty Gal. Los Angeles-based Reilly has designed an affordable range ($26 to $374) of mix-and-match closet staples, faux leather items and oversized tailored pieces for achieving her trademark combination of structured minimalism and relaxed streetwear. That translates to ribbed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Activists and Athletes Front Lee Originals Campaign

Lee tapped a diverse group of influencers ranging from athletes to activists to promote its Lee Originals collection. The digital-first campaign, set to Lenny Kravitz’ “Strut,” celebrates each of their differences while demonstrating that everyone is “cut from the same cloth.” The ad includes commentary from indigenous model and activist Quannah Chasinghorse; model Levi Dylan; Nigerian-American singer-songwriter and visual artist Annahstasia Enuke; model Kenya Kinski-Jones; and American skateboarder and model Haden McKenna. Each was featured in a short clip sharing their views on originality. Chasinghorse, who made an authentic statement when she attended the American fashion-themed 2021 Met Gala in indigenous attire, explained...
For Stella McCartney, Mushrooms Are the Future of Fashion

At Paris Fashion Week, the British designer featured a version of her Frayme bag clad in Mylo, a leather alternative made from mycelium. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Zac Posen Designed a One-of-a-Kind Wedding Gown for Arielle Patrick

I was so focused on perfecting this dress right up to the last minute that I forgot to put on a bow tie for Arielle’s wedding,” says the designer Zac Posen of his collaborative process with the bride, Arielle Patrick. The two friends met every month for more than a year to create the gown. “I knew I wanted him to do my wedding dress before I even had a boyfriend,” says Arielle, who recalls her “first fancy dress” being a Zac Posen number she bought for a sorority formal her freshman year at Princeton. “It was serendipitous that we met several years later at a party celebrating his sister Alexandra’s art exhibition.”
Levi's Takes Felix the Cat to School in New Collection

Levi’s adds a dose of nostalgia to its take on fall’s prep-school fashion trend. The storied denim brand teamed with Felix the Cat, one of the most recognizable cartoon characters from 1950s and 1960s film and TV history, for a men’s and women’s scholarly collection. Titled “Felix the Graduate,” the collection spans varsity style sweaters, rugby shirts and jackets, to jeans and accessories. The impetus for the designs was what Felix, known for his big eyes and wide grin, would be wearing as a student, said Karyn Hillman, Levi’s chief product officer. “There’s definitely a sense of humor about the collection, which...
Paris Jackson Stuns In Blue Dress With Plunging Neckline At Paris Fashion Week — See Pic

The King Of Pop’s daughter looked gorgeous as she arrived in a shining, blue outfit for a fashion show in Paris, France. Paris is in Paris! Paris Jackson, that is. The 23-year-old model and musician looked beautiful, as she arrived at the Vivienne Westwood fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Saturday October 2. Paris was fabulous in the plunging, dark blue gown, which had her many tattoos on her arms and chest on full-display. She also wore a matching pair of bright blue heels, as a man escorted her to the event. She accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant on it.
Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
The Best Gowns and Dresses from the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

After a two year hiatus due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, "fashion's biggest night out" returns tonight. The annual event, which is normally held in May, is resuming once more at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to benefit the museum's Art's Costume Institute—but as can only be expected in these times, there will be some notable changes. Tonight's event is one of two interconnected evenings focused on American Fashion, which suffered so greatly as a result of the global pandemic. The first show, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” is set to focus on American contemporary designers. Guests will, of course, be masked, and this year's hosts include a smattering of Gen-Z favorites, from actor Timothee Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman, while Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri, and Anna Wintour are serving as honorary chairs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PopSugar

Allow Lori Harvey to Introduce You to the Velvet Cutout Crop Top of Your Going-Out Dreams

While out for an evening with Justine Skye, Lori Harvey dressed head-to-toe in one of her best ensembles. Who are we kidding? Every outfit this woman owns gets an A+ in our book. But needless to say, her velvet orange cutout crop top was the star of the show this time around — and it also happens to retail for $112. The piece comes from London-based label Loudbrandstudios, which is founded by Jedidiah Duyile and aims to connect women to their confidence through clothing. Inspired by African culture and early 2000s silhouettes, the high-quality fabric used through all of the collections is sourced in London with comfort in mind.
