Patou RTW Spring 2022
Guillaume Henry has really embraced the idea of offering something for everyone at Patou, evidenced by his spring film, which showed a believable procession of female archetypes, from the busy woman and the executive to the influencer and the couture model. “It’s the idea of the house and the street, the atelier and daily life,” said Henry, who compared this compact collection to a menu with limited options organized into weather-appropriate drops. “When there are too many things on the menu, it starts to get a little weird,” he reasoned.wwd.com
Comments / 0