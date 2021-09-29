CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does Melissa McCarthy's Career Need Saving?

By noah Gittell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMelissa McCarthy has a new movie out, and it is not good. Worse still, that’s getting to be an old story. The talented comedian has fallen on hard times of late, and while McCarthy’s latest mistake, the Netflix venture The Starling, is at least bad in surprising ways, it still preserves an alarming run of ineptitude for one of cinema’s last remaining comic stars.

