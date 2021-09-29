CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger on Sharing the Field With Aaron Rodgers

By Noah Strackbein
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH -- This weekend, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers will square off at Lambeau Field, and for what might be the final time, two Hall of Fame quarterbacks will meet each other on in-game.

If this is Ben Roethlisberger's final ride in the NFL, the Steelers quarterback is going up against some legendary names in his last season. To start that journey is Packers play-caller and fellow future Canton enshrinee Aaron Rodgers.

"The whole cliche, everyone says it's the quarterbacks against each other, and then we'll say, 'no, we play against the defense,'" Roethlisberger said. "Still, it's an honor to share a stadium with one of the greatest and a guy that I admire and a lot of people admire that has done it at such a high level for such a long time."

Rodgers and Roethlisberger continue to set new precedents for what aging quarterbacks can accomplish. Through three games, the Packers gun-slinger has thrown six touchdowns while completing 68% of his passes.

"I think that the way that he just sees the game," Roethlisberger said on what makes Rodgers so efficient. "If it's there, he'll take it. If it's not there, he'll still take it. It makes it work because of his arm strength, because of his accuracy. He just has total command of the game."

While playing against Rodgers is special, Roethlisberger is focused on turning the Steelers' 1-2 record around. So, he hopes Rodgers's legendary play doesn't see too much light in Week 4.

"It's pretty cool to watch his mastery of the game," Roethlisberger said. "I just hope this week, our defense can hold up and have something to say about it."

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

