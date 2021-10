As the seasons change (and, depending where you are in the world, the layers that once came off are now piling back on), one thing is for certain: Fall is here, and so is the retail landscape we once knew. Many retailers have opened up shop by expanding their brick-and-mortar footprint—a welcome addition to the streets around the world where shopping is back on the rise. Here, a selection of the most anticipated fashion store openings, from a gym-inspired menswear store in New York City to an immersive snow room in L.A., and everywhere in between.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO