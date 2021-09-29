CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dave Chappelle Stand-Up Special ‘The Closer’ Set At Netflix; Watch Teaser

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 8 days ago
Dave Chappelle is returning to Netflix with a new stand-up special, The Closer . Emmy-winning director Stan Lathan, who has directed all six of Chappelle’s Netflix specials, also returns to direct The Closer, which premieres globally on Netflix October 5.

Billed as ‘the sixth chapter”, the special wraps up a body of work for Chappelle which includes The Age Of Spin, Deep In The Heart Of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, And Sticks & Stones.

Chappelle has received five Emmy awards including three for his Netflix comedy special Sticks & Stones (2019) and Equanimity & The Bird Revelation (2017), and two for hosting Saturday Night Live.

Chappelle is a three-time Grammy winner for Sticks & Stones, Equanimity & The Bird Revelation, a nd The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas.

Chappelle received the coveted Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2019.

Watch the teaser above.

hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Blackson Takes Aim At Dave Chappelle, Says He Snitched On DaBaby

Since signing a multi-special deal with Netflix back in 2016, Dave Chappelle's stand-up comedy has transformed into a sort-of lecture series in which Chappelle ponders over a handful of hot-button issues and shares his feelings on the matters. The jokes and Chappelle's ability to spin webs interconnecting a ton of different thoughts and ideas is still there, but the information comes from a place of seeming enlightenment, as if the comedy icon can see another side of every story.
CELEBRITIES
State
Texas State
thecinemaholic.com

What is Dave Chappelle’s Net Worth?

David Khari Webber Chappelle — a.k.a Dave Chappelle — is a comic genius and actor who has won the prestigious Mark Twain Prize, three Grammy Awards, and five Emmy Awards in his decades-long career. Born on August 24, 1973, Dave grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, where he attended the Woodlin Elementary School. He showed an exceptional talent to make people laugh from a young age, and his humorous antics impressed prominent guests who frequently visited his house. Chappelle studied theater arts at the Duke Ellington School of the Arts and graduated in 1991.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Mic

Five specials later, Dave Chappelle still doesn't get it

At this point Dave Chappelle is considered the greatest comedian of all time by many, a fact he refers to in his new Netflix special, poignantly titled The Closer. It’s an apt title in theory, not just because it will be his last in a series of specials aired by the streaming service, but also because “a closer” is how comedians refer to the big last laugh the whole set builds up to, the kicker that’s ideally supposed to stick the landing and neatly tie up the whole set. And boy can you tell that Chappelle is trying to close with a bang. In a tense hour-long journey, Chappelle decides to zero in on some of his biggest critics, the LGBTQIA+ community—and to many, it was a bomb.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TV & VIDEOS
Mark Twain
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Stan Lathan
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Flummoxed That DaBaby Was ‘Canceled’ for Homophobic Remarks, But Not Shooting a Man

Dave Chappelle waded into the never-ending DaBaby controversy in his new stand-up special, The Closer, wondering why the rapper’s career was supposedly derailed for homophobic remarks instead of fatally shooting a man in 2018. Chappelle — who has garnered criticism of his own for various jokes about queer and trans people in his recent stand-up specials — quipped in The Closer that he wanted to “negotiate the release of DaBaby” with the LGBTQ community. Chappelle seemed to at least kind of acknowledge the severity of DaBaby’s controversial comments at Rolling Loud Miami, joking, “You know I go hard in the paint,...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dave Chappelle’s Netflix Special Called Out by GLAAD, National Black Justice Coalition for ‘Ridiculing Trans People’

Dave Chappelle is drawing a growing wave of criticism for his derogatory comments about the LGBTQ+ community in his newest Netflix stand-up special. The special, titled “The Closer,” premiered on the streamer on Tuesday and is meant to serve as a final entry in a series of stand-up routines by Chappelle on Netflix. In the new release, the comedian makes explicit jokes about trans women and offers defenses for previous derogatory comments made by figures such as “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling and rapper DaBaby. Chappelle also references criticism he faced over the past two years for makings jokes about the trans...
CELEBRITIES
#The Closer#Stand Up
hotnewhiphop.com

Dave Chappelle Addresses DaBaby's Backlash Over Homophobic Comments

DaBaby is still feeling the backlash from his comments at Rolling Loud this past summer. The rapper's attempt at a call-and-response during his set ultimately targeted the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV/AIDS. It didn't take long for those comments to go viral and result in a steady decline in opportunities. Dua Lipa removed him from the "Levitate (Remix)" while festivals quietly took him off of line-ups.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Dave Chappelle sparks LGBTQ+ controversy again

(CNN) — Dave Chappelle is back in some familiar hot water. The comic has drawn backlash for some of his comments in his latest Netflix comedy special, "The Closer." During the special, which debuted Tuesday, Chappelle says "Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on earth. That is a fact."
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Yes, Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ is eligible at 2022 Emmys, but there’s a twist (of course there is)

And the Emmy goes to … “Squid Game”?! Yes, those words could indeed be spoken next year, as Variety reports the Korean-language thriller that has all of the world glued to their TVs is eligible for 2022 Emmys. But there’s a twist. The Netflix ratings juggernaut has to choose whether it wants to compete at the Primetime Emmys or the International Emmys, in accordance with a long-standing rule that prevents shows from double-dipping at both organizations. SEEOscar Experts slugfest: Will voters Bond with ‘No Time to Die’ and Emmy champs Ann Dowd and Jodie Comer? [WATCH] Those who’ve seen “Squid Game” are...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Steve Carell to Star in FX Comedy From ‘The Americans’ Duo

The Americans showrunners are back at FX, and they’re bringing Steve Carell with them. The Disney-owned basic cable network has handed out a 10-episode order for a half-hour limited series called The Patient, starring The Office alum Carell and written by The Americans showrunners Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg. The Patient revolves around a psychotherapist who finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer with an unusual request: curb his homicidal urges. But unwinding the mind of this man while also dealing with the waves of his own repressed troubles creates a journey perhaps as treacherous as his captivity. Carell will play Alexander...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Idris Elba Says All-Black Western ‘The Harder They Fall’ Helps “Redefine” the Genre

The Netflix film — from first-time director Jeymes Samuel and also starring Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz — opens the 2021 BFI London Film Festival. The cast of Netflix Western The Harder They Fall rode into London on Wednesday for a press conference ahead of the film’s world premiere as the curtain-raiser for the 2021 London Film Festival.
MOVIES
viralhatch.com

Remember little Jake Harper from Two and a Half Men? This is him now

In the popular American television sitcom “Two and a Half Men” we met Angus T. Jones as Jake Harper, a sweet little boy, but a little bit silly. At the age of 10, Angus was offered the role of Jake Harper in Two and a Half Men. The series became known around the world and this helped Angus reach a salary of $ 300,000 per episode, becoming the highest paid child on TV.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

