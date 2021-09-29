Over 37% Of MCU Fans Said This Was The Best Phase 2 Movie

It’s a valid question. The MCU is currently in Phase 4 and there have been quite a few heroes and villains that have been introduced and in some cases ditched for one reason or another. But there are still so many to bring in that one has to wonder how long the MCU plans to continue before fans might start to think that it’s growing a bit tired and the same stories are being told a little too often. Well, to the last part the answer is that the continuity needed for the overall scope of the MCU is bound to make it appear that the same stories are being told over and over, but with stock footage, it’s bound to happen that there will be a lot of familiar moments that will happen from time to time and will make it appear as though the MCU is doing little more than the minimum amount of work to expand the overall universe while utilizing everything they’ve done before. This isn’t true obviously, but there have been a few individuals that have attempted to criticize the MCU using this standpoint.

