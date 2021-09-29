CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Spencer King’s ‘Time Now’ Premieres Soon At The Austin Film Festival

By Christine Burnham
pophorror.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDark Star Pictures and Director Spencer King (Within) are excited to announce the world premiere of the new film, Time Now, at the Austin Film Festival. The film stars Eleanor Lambert (Paris Can Wait), Claudia Black (Pitch Black), Xxavier Polk (The Red Tide Massacre), Paige Kendrick (Breuckelen TV series), and Sebastian Beacon (Cut Shoot Kill). The 28th annual Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference (AFF) runs October 21-28.

www.pophorror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Same Storm’ To Open 28th Austin Film Festival; Animation Is Film Sets Lineup – Fest Briefs

On Thursday, the Austin Film Festival unveiled its 2021 lineup, comprising 26 World, North American, and US Premieres, setting Oscar nominee Peter Hedges’ The Same Storm as its Opening Night Film. The feature examining the tumult of the Covid-19 pandemic boasts a stacked cast, with Noma Dumezweni, Mary-Louise Parker, Sandra Oh, Elaine May, Raúl Castillo, Ato Blankson-Wood, Corey Michael Smith, Rosemarie DeWitt, Ron Livingston and Alison Pill amongst its ensemble. Other marquee titles to look out for at the 28th edition of the festival, taking place from October 21-28, include Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Mike Mills’ latest A24 pic C’mon C’mon,...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Elizabeth Lazebnik’s ‘Be Still’ To Make World Premiere at Vancouver International Film Festival 2021

Director Elizabeth Lazebnik’s (Safe Room) new film, Be Still, will make its world premiere at the Vancouver International Film Festival 2021. The film stars Piercey Dalton (The Open House), Daniel Arnold (Ash), James McDougall (Becky), and Amber Taylor (Child’s Play 2019). Be Still will be streaming virtually on VIFF Connect on October 1st and will have two in-theatre screenings at the VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at 6:30 PM and Friday, October 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM.
MOVIES
creativeloafing.com

Out On Film 34, Atlanta's LGBTQ film festival

Out On Film returns for its 34th annual LGBTQ film festival with more than 150 films from around the world. Films include the Cold War drama/romance "Firebird," "Invisible: Gay Women in Southern Music," Cloris Leachman in her final film role in "Jump, Darling," "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Bebe Zahara Benet in "Being Bebe," "Pose's" Dyllon Burnside in "All Boys Aren't Blue," the world premiere of "Keep the Cameras Rolling: the Pedro Zamora Way," Daryl Stephens in the web series "Boy Culture," a 30th anniversary screening of "Madonna: Truth or Dare," the Sundance sensation "Flee," the acclaimed "Swan Song," a conversation with Icon Award winner Amanda Bearse, several Atlanta films and much more.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Claudia Black
Person
Eleanor Lambert
Journal & Sunday Journal

Inaugural Berkeley Springs Film Festival to premiere this weekend

BERKELEY SPRINGS – According to Brett Hammond, managing director of the Berkeley Springs Film Festival, this inaugural event will bring several debuting films to the area. The festival is scheduled for this weekend and will take place at the historic Star Theater in downtown Berkeley Springs. “I am an independent...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
The Hollywood Reporter

New York Film Festival: Third Time’s the Charm for Corey Hawkins and ‘Macbeth’

Despite heading into a night shoot half a world away in Malta, Corey Hawkins is energized when he talks about The Tragedy of Macbeth and its Sept. 24 premiere at the New York Film Festival. A William Shakespeare adaptation by way of Joel Coen, Macbeth sees Hawkins, whose star has been steadily on the rise with credits in Straight Outta Compton, BlacKkKlansman and In the Heights, working opposite onscreen titans Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The actor spoke to THR about landing the role of the film’s main antagonist, Macduff, and sharing his first scene with a particularly ornery horse. Had you...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Retaliators Makes North American Premiere at Screamfest Horror Film Festival

As Opening Night of Screamfest Horror Film Festival. Crowd Pleasing Game of Revenge Stars Michael Lombardi, Marc Menchaca, Joseph Gatt, & Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix. Los Angeles, CA – Better Noise Films (The Dirt, Sno Babies) have announced the North American premiere of their latest production, The Retaliators, at LA’s Screamfest Horror Film Festival. The rock and roll gorefest follows a broken pastor as unimaginable grief leads him to depths of depravity he never imagined. The Retaliators will screen as the Opening Night Film at Screamfest on October 12th.
MOVIES
do512family.com

28th Annual Austin Film Festival

The 28th annual Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference is coming up this October 21-28 with a very exciting lineup of films and panels. Known to celebrate the art and craft of storytelling, this festival honors the writers’ contributions to film, television, and new media. The Austin Film Festival is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Austin Film Festival#World Premiere#Time Now Premieres#Dark Star Pictures#Paris Can Wait#The Red Tide Massacre
thecolgatemaroonnews.com

Alternative Cinema’s Flaherty Film Festival Screening

This past week’s Alternative Cinema showing was a selection of films from the 2021 Flaherty Film Festival. This was the 66th year of the festival, which was founded in 1954 by Robert Flaherty’s widow, Frances Hubbard Flaherty. It was meant to be an interactive program of film or cinematic immersion, where the attendees would watch a series of films over the span of a week and discuss with select artists. The style is similar to a seminar, meant to inspire and encourage artists to explore digital cinema.
MOVIES
KQED

Now Playing! Stories of Liberation at SF Latino Film Festival

It takes a certain amount of boldness, along with the requisite talent, to create a musical about Puerto Rico in the grieving, furious wake of Hurricane Maria. There are so many ways it can go wrong, from stolid earnestness to sticky sentimentality to (worst of all) trivialization of the victims and survivors. Calle de la Resistance (Oct. 1 at the Roxie), the rousing opening night film of the 13th Cine+Mas San Francisco Latino Film Festival (online through Oct. 17 with additional in-person screenings at the Roxie), proves to be an impressive and poignant work despite a few moments where it trips from drama to dogma (i.e., sloganeering).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pophorror.com

Eric McEver’s ‘Ike Boys’ Made its World Premiere at Fantastic Fest 2021

The new adventure film Iké Boys (read our review here), directed by A Utopia’s Eric McEver (read our review here), made its world premiere at Fantastic Fest on September 26, 2021. The film stars Quinn Lord (Trick ‘r Treat), Ronak Gandhi (Lucifer TV series), Christina Higa (Shadow Glass), Billy Zane (Dead Calm), and Yumiko Shaku (Hall).
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Spencer' Is 'Going to Be a Big Deal,' Actor Timothy Spall Says at Zurich Film Festival

Recently seen as a domineering equerry, Major Alistair Gregory, in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” keeping a watchful eye on Kristen Stewart’s Diana as she arrives at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas, Timothy Spall has high hopes for the film following its rapturous Venice premiere, the actor tells Variety at Zurich Film Festival.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
horrorsociety.com

Dan Slater’s THE FAMILY to World Premiere at The Busan International Film Festival

Deeply Disturbing Cult Tale, THE FAMILY, To Have Its World Premiere At The Busan International Film Festival. The Busan International Film Festival will be hosting the World Premiere of The Family, a beautifully shot and deeply disturbing genre film by creative duo Dan Slater (director, co-writer) and Adam Booth (producer, co-writer) of West FILM.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Eternals Set to Premiere Early at Rome Film Festival

There is high anticipation for the upcoming MCU film Eternals. After all, it is directed by Chloe Zhao, who recently won an Oscar for Best Director. It will also introduce a set of new characters that are expected to be major players in the franchise moving forward and have huge implications in the future of the MCU. Before we get to see it on the big screen in November, it will be shown first at an international film festival in Italy.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

IFC Midnight’s Welsh Folk Horror ‘The Feast’ Opens This November!

IFC Midnight’s Welsh Folk Horror, The Feast, will be releasing this November. The film was directed by Lee Haven Jones as well as written and produced by Roger Williams. It stars Lisa Palfrey, Caroline Berry, Steffan Cennydd, and Sion Alun Davies. Synopsis for The Feast. Filmed in Welsh, the picture...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: Conor McMahon’s ‘Let The Wrong One In’ Delivers The Perfect Horror Comedy

Thanks to Fantastic Fest 2021, I recently had the opportunity to check out the world premiere of Let The Wrong One In. This horror comedy was directed by Conor McMahon (Stitches) and stars upcoming Irish talent Karl Rice and Eoin Duffy, along with Buffy the Vampire Slayer icon Anthony Head, in the role of Henry; a taxi driver with a sideline in vampire hunting.
MOVIES
FanSided

Belfast will get its Northern Irish premiere at Belfast Film Festival

After getting its world premiere at the Telluride Film Festival and wow’d at TIFF, Belfast is getting a special Northern Irish premiere. It’s only fitting considering its subject. Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe stars as Ma in the black-and-white movie. It’s a semi-autobiographical movie based on Sir Kenneth Branagh’s life, looking at...
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Review: Gigi Saul Guerrero’s ‘Bingo Hell’ Delivers A Twisted, Original Horror Story!

One of my most anticipated films for Fantastic Fest 2021 was the world premiere of Gigi Saul Guerrero’s Bingo Hell. I’m a huge fan of her work and I love seeing her continue to kick ass in this industry. This film is part of the new Welcome to the Blumhouse series on Amazon Prime and stars Adriana Barraza, L. Scott Caldwell, Richard Brake, and Joshua Caleb Johnson. It was co-written by Guerrero, Shane McKenzie, and Perry Blackshear. It was executive produced by Jason Blum, Lisa Bruce, Jeremy Gold, Marci Wiseman, Raynor Shima, and Lauren Downey.
MOVIES
pophorror.com

Coming Soon Online and in Theaters: Ben Charles Edwards’ ‘Father of Flies’

Coming Soon online and in theaters is a new horror film directed by Ben Charles Edwards (Set the Thames on Fire) called Father of Flies. The film stars Camilla Rutherford (Phantom Thread), Nicholas Tucci, Sandra Andreis, and Davi Santos. It is set for release in 2022 after its online premiere at Grimmfest from, October 14-17th a UK Physical Premiere at Raindance on November 6, 2021. Father of Flies will also have its US Premiere at ScreamFest LA, at the Chinese Theatre on October 14, 2021.
MOVIES
awardswatch.com

2021 Middleburg Film Festival to open with ‘King Richard,’ close with ‘The Power of the Dog’

Belfast is the Centerpiece Film; Red Rocket, The Hand of God and Flee are Spotlight Films. The Middleburg Film Festival announced today a first round of programming for its ninth year, which is returning with a fully in-person selection of film screenings, conversations and events taking place October 14-17 in Northern Virginia’s historic wine and horse country. Launching the four-day festival is King Richard directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men) and starring two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith, who also produces, as Richard Williams, the determined father of Serena and Venus Williams. The film follows the journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends. Starring alongside Smith are Aunjanue Ellis as the girls’ mom, Saniyya Sidney as Venus, Demi Singleton as Serena, and Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal as influential coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy