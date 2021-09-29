Spencer King’s ‘Time Now’ Premieres Soon At The Austin Film Festival
Dark Star Pictures and Director Spencer King (Within) are excited to announce the world premiere of the new film, Time Now, at the Austin Film Festival. The film stars Eleanor Lambert (Paris Can Wait), Claudia Black (Pitch Black), Xxavier Polk (The Red Tide Massacre), Paige Kendrick (Breuckelen TV series), and Sebastian Beacon (Cut Shoot Kill). The 28th annual Austin Film Festival & Writers Conference (AFF) runs October 21-28.www.pophorror.com
