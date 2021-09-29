I've Convinced All of My Friends to Buy This $15 Walmart Handbag

By the time you're reading this, I'll probably be working from our New York office, sitting at a brand new desk in front of two monitors. Chances are I'll also be raving about a recent handbag purchase to my colleagues. For me, returning to the office doesn't just mean in-person meetings and team lunch breaks. It's also my opportunity to flaunt a whole new work wardrobe. To no one's surprise, I've been building one for months now, and at this point, it's only missing a couple of chic and functional handbags to complement my office looks. Luckily, Polène has bags of all sizes, styles, and colors that are bound to bring every outfit to life regardless of your occupation. The high-quality leather and excellent craftsmanship sold me. In search of a new work bag? Take a look below at the variety of bags that I desperately want to have on my arm as I walk to and from the office.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO