I've Convinced All of My Friends to Buy This $15 Walmart Handbag

By Marisa Petrarca
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As much as I adore the thrill of splurging on a designer handbag, I admit to feeling a similar rush when I find a deal on a less expensive look-alike. Sure, I still get an uneasy feeling when I add a luxury dupe to my shopping cart, thinking, "What if it's too good to be true?" but more often than not, I'm impressed by my financially savvy finds.

POPSUGAR

ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

