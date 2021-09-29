CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Coi Leray On How Lil Durk Stopped Her From Throwing Away Her Career

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 8 days ago

Coi Leray has achieved a great deal of success in her young career, however, that doesn’t mean her climb to the top hasn’t come with its fair share of bumps. Yet, the budding superstar has credited rapper Lil Durk with stopping her from giving up on her musical dreams.

The 24-year-old, who is currently on the road with Durkio and Lil Baby on the Back Outside Tour, took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her “No More Parties (Remix)” collaborator’s kind words, support, and gestures during their time working with and knowing one another.

“Almost gave up one day and he told me don’t ever stop,” wrote Leray. “Most artist show love from a distance on some weird sh*t but this man right here believed in me, believed in No More Parties and been behind me every since. He know a star when he see one and I just wanna thank you for all your support. OTF FOREVER.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Say Cheese TV ?? (@saycheesetv)

During her rise up the Billboard charts, Leray received an overwhelming amount of criticism from detractors and trolls online who poked fun at her physical appearance and brand of music. However, Leray has continued to stand her ground, clapping back at the haters while promising to remain unapologetically true to herself.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Lil Durk Revealed As 'The Voice' In Coi Leray's Ear For Her Platinum Plaque Motivation

Coi Leray is enjoying a succesful calendar year as she makes the leap to impact rap’s mainstream. Although, the journey wasn’t always an easy one with tons of bumps along the way. She opened up on Monday (September 27) about how conversations with Lil Durk actually inspired her to keep going and giving her all as it pertains to her music career.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

India Royale Defends Her Relationship After Fan Calls Her Lil Durk's "Baby Momma"

The strength of Lil Durk and India Royale’s relationship has been flaunted heavily, by way of their frequent public devotion to one another. On Sunday, after Royale shared a status update on their relationship (“Happy wife, happy life,” she tweeted), a fan flocked to her replies to deliver a slight sub. “Suh you a baby momma,” the fan tweeted. It wasn’t long before Royale fired back, defending her and Durk’s relationship and making it known that the two are married.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Becomes Third Rapper To Release No. 1 Album From Prison

YoungBoy Never Broke Again hasn’t let his current circumstance keep him from etching his name in the history books, as the incarcerated spitter becomes the first rapper to release No. 1 albums during the past three calendar years (2019, 2020, 2021). The Baton Rouge firebrand joins Taylor Swift as the only two artist in music to have achieved this feat. YoungBoy’s new album, Sincerely, Kentrell, topped the Billboard 200 this week, also making him the third rapper after 2Pac and Lil Wayne to top the chart while serving a prison sentence. YoungBoy Never Broke Again is the first hip-hop artist with a...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Receives Kind Words From Rolling Ray Following Their Beef

When Coi Leray expressed that she was feeling defeated, no one expected encouragement to come from Rolling Ray. The social media influencer has often gone after Leray online with insults and trolling behavior, so when the rapper shared that there was a time when she felt like giving up, he decided to come forward with a new approach.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Lil Baby
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. Shares "Land Of Nothing Real 2" Ft. Coi Leray & Yung Bleu

Lonr. is a rapper, singer, and songwriter who stepped out into the spotlight with the release of his debut EP Land Of Nothing Real last year. That project featured contributions from 24kGoldn and his close collaborator H.E.R., and it housed two of his most popular songs, "A.M." and "Make the Most."
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Lonr. & Coi Leray Are Ready For Cuffing Season On New Track "CUFFIN"

Following the success of his debut EP last year, Lonr. has finally returned this week with the release of Land Of Nothing Real 2. The eight-track project is a compelling, 21-minute effort that demonstrates the Los Angeles artist's versatility, and it features contributions from Yung Bleu and Coi Leray, the latter of which has the potential to be one of Lonr.'s biggest tracks yet.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Coi Leray Says Label Stopping Album Release, Responds To Bullies: "I Hate It Here"

Coi Leray is a crossover superstar in the making, but the aspiring "pop girl" has some major obstacles to jump over right now. Every time she posts anything on social media, her comments are filled with bullies sharing hate messages and shaming her body. On top of that, Coi is apparently having some issues at her label, admitting on Friday that the higher-ups are blocking her album release, despite her thoughts that she's ready.
MUSIC
Vibe

Wale Pays Homage To Q-Tip In “Poke It Out” Music Video Feat. J. Cole

Wale has issued the music video for his latest single, “Poke It Out.” The and J. Cole-assisted song, released on Sept. 30, samples Q-Tip and Jay Dee’s (J Dilla) classic 1999 record, “Vivrant Thing,” and the homage to the hip-hop icons continues in the music video. Produced by Cool & Dre, the record marks the first time the two mixtape-era rappers have linked up since their union on “My Boy” (Freestyle) from Wale’s 2018 EP, Free Lunch. In the “Poke It Out” video, Wale hits Q-Tip’s signature head bob to the side as he drives a jeep full of women, rapping...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Road#The Back Outside Tour#Say Cheese Tv
Vibe

Nelly On Receiving BET’s ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Honor: “I Just Want People To Just Remember I Worked Hard”

Since its inception, the BET Hip Hop Awards have recognized artists who have created a lasting legacy through their music and beyond. Established in 2006, the I Am Hip Hop honor’s first recipient was Grandmaster Flash. From there, KRS-One, Salt-N-Pepa, Lil Wayne, Master P, Lil Kim, and Uncle Luke have all added the award to their resume. In 2011, Hollis, Queens emcee LL Cool J was presented with the honor by Nelly. At the time, he was already established as a best-selling, globally known hip-hop act. Now, 10 years later, the St. Louis-bred rapper is up to accept the award himself. Nelly,...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Kelis Has Tasty Treat For Fans Who Pre-Save Her New Single, “Midnight Snacks”

Kelis is back. The singer-turned-chef is making her return to the music world with her forthcoming single, “Midnight Snacks,” slated for release this Friday (Oct. 8). The Harlem native took to social media, saying, “This has been a long time coming.” She first teased the release on Sept. 26 with a photo of the cover art on her Instagram, captioned, “I’m just sayin’.” However, not only is she releasing new music, but she’s also gifting fans with a tasty treat. The raffle goes as follows: “When you go to pre-save [the single], you’re also eligible to enter to win one of my...
RECIPES
Vulture

Ashanti Beat Fat Joe and Ja Rule at Their Own Verzuz

Verzuz staged another very New York battle last night, pitting turn-of-the-century city icons Fat Joe and Ja Rule against each other in the heart of the city, at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. The longtime friends traded hits, boasts, and barbs — yes, including many an attack on Ja Rule over Fyre Festival. And the battle also featured a number of guests, from rappers Remy Ma and Nelly (who turned heads for performing his own hit “Hot in Here,” and who, need we remind, is an alleged rapist) to writer-producer Dre (of Cool & Dre) to Ashanti, who nearly stole the whole damn show for a few songs. The R&B superstar returned after her long-delayed battle against Keyshia Cole to perform with both Joe and Ja, guesting on both Ja Rule’s “Mesmerize” and Fat Joe’s “What’s Love,” also alongside Ja. (Joe gifted Ashanti, along with Remy Ma, a Hermès handbag after her appearance, which we’d say is a pretty fair payment for multiple songs of stunning live vocals.) The performance ended in a fittingly New York moment, with Joe and Ja coming together to perform their song “New York” alongside Jadakiss, who’d already stolen the show a few weeks before, leading the Lox in their own New York standoff against Dipset. Not that Joe and Ja were looking to declare winners, anyway. “I love this n- - - - like my brother,” Ja Rule said of Joe at the end of the battle. That’s love, we’d say.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Nick Cannon Dons Crocs & Bathrobe To 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards

Don't be so quick to blame the stylist, because Nick Cannon definitely dresses himself. Whether that's a good thing or a bad thing, we don't know. The Wild N' Out star was seen pulling up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center for the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet in a shiny gold armor top, red-and-white-striped boxers, a cozy white bathrobe, Christmas socks, Crocs, and a golden fitted on top of his fiery locks of red hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Vibe

Baby Keem Performs “Family Ties” At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Baby Keem put things in formation with an epic performance of his smash hit, “Family Ties,” at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, fanning the flames with a fiery set for the ages. Rocking an old school bubble jacket and surrounded by an army of dancers, Keem held court while delivering his lines in an emphatic fashion, showcasing his skills as a young, yet seasoned performer with the ability to move the crowd at his whim. While the lack of a Kendrick Lamar spotting quickly dashed the dreams of those hoping to see Keem joined by his Compton counterpart, his absence took...
HIP HOP
radiofacts.com

Pics from BET Hip Hop Awards

OUNG THUG, GUNNA, BIA, LIL JON, BABY KEEM, ISAIAH RASHAD, AND TOBE NWIGWE ADDED TO THE STAR-STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AT THE 2021 “BET HIP HOP AWARDS”. BIG DADDY KANE TO JOIN FOR A SPECIAL TRIBUTE TO THE LATE BIZ MARKIE. TRINA, REMY MA, JERMAINE DUPRI, AND TANK TO TAKE...
HIP HOP
Vibe

Vibe

237
Followers
396
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy