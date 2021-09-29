CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Read AI raises $10M, creates virtual meeting dashboard to show you when you talk too much

By Christine Hall
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle-based company emerged from stealth mode Wednesday with its first financing, a $10 million seed round, led by Madrona Venture Group, and joined by PSL Ventures and a group of angel investors, including former Placed board member David Joerg, Verishop CEO Imran Khan, AI2 CEO Oren Etzioni, Qumulo CEO Bill Richter, Wunderman CEO Shane Atchison, Divvy founder Brian Ma, Snapchat product VP Peter Sellis and Snapchat engineering VP Nima Khajehnouri.

