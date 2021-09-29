CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YouTube will now ban content with vaccine misinformation

By Amanda Silberling
TechCrunch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis change in policy comes as COVID-19 vaccination rates slow — in the U.S., about 55% of people are fully vaccinated, but these percentages are larger in countries like Canada and the United Kingdom, which have vaccinated 71% and 67% of people against COVID-19, respectively. But President Biden has pointed to social media platforms as a place where vaccine misinformation spreads. The White House has even enlisted the help of rising superstars like Olivia Rodrigo to encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

