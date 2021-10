Tunisia’s president has named the country’s first female prime minister two months after he dismissed the premier and suspended parliament.Kais Saied named scholar and engineering professor Nejla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister and tasked her with forming a new government. Ms Romdhane, a geology specialist in her early sixties, has served as a senior ministry of higher education official. She becomes Tunisia’s first female prime minister-designate, a rare woman to ascend to a senior post in the Arab world.It remains unclear how Ms Romdhane will formally convene a Cabinet. Under Tunisia’s constitution, ministerial posts must be approved by parliamentarians, who...

