CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Asiahn Sets Boundaries With Her Lover In New “Fall Back” Visual

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeFCd_0cBkWDFl00

Budding R&B sensation, Asiahn , has her sultriness on full display with the visual for her new single, “Fall Back.” The song is an age-old tale of navigating through a situationship and/or one night stand and enforcing boundaries after someone gets too comfortable much too quickly.

Asiahn awakens from a night of heat to remnants of her lady lover all around her home. Within the LGBTQ+ community, lesbians are known to move very quickly in relationships and the story portrayed in “Fall Back” is no different. A post-it note reading, “Loved waking up to you. We should do it more often,” was left on her pillow. There was also a toothbrush and clothes left behind.

In a statement, Asiahn explained, “the story behind the song is, well, true. I know we’ve all been in a situation where we’re trying to get to know someone casually. Then, of course, she falls in love anyways. It’s a song telling that person to ‘fall back, you doing too much.’ Let’s just get to know each other and see if getting serious is even something we want to do.”

Asiahn sets her boundaries over a glass of wine as the visual flows between more intimate scenes of the ladies over harp and saxophone instrumentation with her singing, “I know you on a mission/You tryna make me your Mrs/But let me play my position.”

Dive into the enticing video above.

Comments / 0

Related
grimygoods.com

Asiahn Releases Sultry New R&B Single “Fall Back”

R&B singer/songwriter Asiahn lays down the simple desires of her romantic endeavors with her sultry new single “Fall Back.” The new tune is a smooth and soulful confession for a no strings attached mindset as opposed to complicating the situation too early with a relationship. Acknowledging that her love interest wants to make things more official, Asiahn notes she just wants to drive him crazy and see where that goes without trying to put labels on it too soon. She lays down her thoughts tactfully though, not jaded or scolding, rather inviting and warm. Luscious vocals drape sensually over caressing instrumentals that features many dazzling instrumentals and electronic sounds, with a smoking saxophone that weaves in and out.
MUSIC
theithacan.org

Review: New concept album is perfect for movie lovers

Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine have spent a summer in the woods creating the perfect concept album. “A Beginner’s Mind” is 14 tracks of movie–lover’s nostalgia, full of the atmospheric folk sounds that Stevens and De Augustine are best known for. “A Beginner’s Mind” is one of the most...
MUSIC
studybreaks.com

How To Set Boundaries With Your College Roommate

Moving into college and living with a new roommate or two can be exciting at first, but it can also prove stressful at times. Choosing the wrong person to room with can seriously impact your academic achievement, health and social life. Therefore, it’s especially important for you to clearly communicate your boundaries with your roommate to avoid any unpleasant squabbles and headaches down the road. Here are some tips on how to clearly establish boundaries with your roommate.
SOCIETY
97.9 The Beat

Coi Leray Is Back With Visuals

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @’979thebeat’. Looks like the “No More Parties” princess is back with another catchy up beat banger. Coi Leray delivers some fall vibes via her new visual to the track called “Twinnem”. Grab your tuxedo and tap twice. Watch her do her thang via the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Awakens#Wine#Instrumentation#Lgbtq
Vibe

Kelis Has Tasty Treat For Fans Who Pre-Save Her New Single, “Midnight Snacks”

Kelis is back. The singer-turned-chef is making her return to the music world with her forthcoming single, “Midnight Snacks,” slated for release this Friday (Oct. 8). The Harlem native took to social media, saying, “This has been a long time coming.” She first teased the release on Sept. 26 with a photo of the cover art on her Instagram, captioned, “I’m just sayin’.” However, not only is she releasing new music, but she’s also gifting fans with a tasty treat. The raffle goes as follows: “When you go to pre-save [the single], you’re also eligible to enter to win one of my...
RECIPES
wiltonbulletin.com

X Ambassadors push boundaries with new multimedia project

NEW YORK (AP) — To say the third, full-length album from X Ambassadors has a lot going on would be a little bit of an understatement. It’s a concept album about a fledgling superhero but also a trip into Jungian psychology and a valentine to old-fashioned radio dramas. It has so much going on that it has inspired a companion podcast.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Beyonce Slays In Black Mini Skirt With Jay Z & Mom in Cannes After 40th Birthday — Photo

While continuing her European vacation on Sept. 12, Beyonce looked carefree and relaxed as she wore a black mini skirt and white button down shirt. Beyonce was joined by her husband, JAY-Z, and mom, Tina Knowles, for a meal at La Guerite restaurant in Cannes on Sept. 12. The singer was photographed leaving the restaurant while wearing a tiny black mini skirt, which she paired with a white button down shirt and heels. Meanwhile, Tina looked stunning in a lacy white dress, while Jay kept it a bit more casual, wearing gym shorts, a white t-shirt and sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
959theriver.com

Do NOT Throw Your Old Halloween Pumpkins in the Woods!

You may have seem a meme going around promoting the idea that tossing your old pumpkins into the woods for animals to eat is the best way to dispose of them. It seemed rather odd to me that this would be a preferred method of gourd disposal. After all, we’ve all been taught to NOT feed wild animals. So…I went to the experts! I asked the Will County Forest Preserve District about the meme in question and if the practice is something to consider, or to ignore.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’: Danielle Busby Comes Clean About A Lie

OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby comes clean about a lie. Recently, TV Shows Ace reports that Adam and Danielle Busby were blasted by fans for ditching the girls again. Come to find out, things weren’t what they seemed. Keep reading to find out what Danielle lied about. OutDaughtered star Danielle Busby...
TV & VIDEOS
102.9 WBLM

Richie Faulkner’s ‘Aorta Ruptured’ During Judas Priest Concert

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner has released an update on his condition following emergency heart surgery. “I’ve always been grateful for the opportunities I’ve been presented with. I’ve always considered myself THE most fortunate man ever - to be able to play my favorite music - with my favorite band - to my favorite people around the world,” the rocker declared in a message to fans that was shared with UCR. “Today just being able to type this to you all is the biggest gift of all.”
ROCK MUSIC
Vibe

Vibe

237
Followers
396
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy