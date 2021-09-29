Asiahn Sets Boundaries With Her Lover In New “Fall Back” Visual

Budding R&B sensation, Asiahn , has her sultriness on full display with the visual for her new single, “Fall Back.” The song is an age-old tale of navigating through a situationship and/or one night stand and enforcing boundaries after someone gets too comfortable much too quickly.

Asiahn awakens from a night of heat to remnants of her lady lover all around her home. Within the LGBTQ+ community, lesbians are known to move very quickly in relationships and the story portrayed in “Fall Back” is no different. A post-it note reading, “Loved waking up to you. We should do it more often,” was left on her pillow. There was also a toothbrush and clothes left behind.

In a statement, Asiahn explained, “the story behind the song is, well, true. I know we’ve all been in a situation where we’re trying to get to know someone casually. Then, of course, she falls in love anyways. It’s a song telling that person to ‘fall back, you doing too much.’ Let’s just get to know each other and see if getting serious is even something we want to do.”

Asiahn sets her boundaries over a glass of wine as the visual flows between more intimate scenes of the ladies over harp and saxophone instrumentation with her singing, “I know you on a mission/You tryna make me your Mrs/But let me play my position.”

Dive into the enticing video above.