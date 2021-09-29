VGS new weatherization rebates to help save money and curb emissions
Vermont Business Magazine VGS today announced that it is increasing financial rebates to help more low- and moderate-income Vermonters weatherize their homes. Starting January 1, 2022, VGS will offer qualifying single-family homeowners an incentive to cover 75 percent of comprehensive weatherization project costs up to $5,000, providing an affordable option to reduce energy expenses, improve comfort, and lower their carbon footprint. Weatherization is a proven strategy to combat climate change and a cornerstone strategy of VGS’s Climate Plan.vermontbiz.com
Comments / 1