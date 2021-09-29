CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

DEA Launches ‘One Pill Can Kill’

By Tyler Barker
lootpress.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(LOOTPRESS) – DEA has issued a public safety alert to warn Americans of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Criminal drug networks are mass-producing counterfeit pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescriptions in an effort to deceive the American public.

www.lootpress.com

Related
phillytrib.com

DEA issues warning about fentanyl-laced pills

WASHINGTON — The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public warning Monday that a growing number of pain medications bought on the black market are laced with the synthetic opioid fentanylor the stimulant methamphetamine, driving overdose deaths to record levels. “We decided to do this because the amounts are staggering,” DEA...
PHARMACEUTICALS
treatmentmagazine.com

Pills Laced with Fentanyl, Meth Flood U.S.

Plus: Stimulants, other drugs and booze on college campuses; and the importance of sleep and healthy eating in curbing alcohol use. It’s the latest twist in America’s overdose crisis: The number of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine is surging, according to research and drug seizures by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).
U.S. POLITICS
kentuckytoday.com

DEA issues warning about counterfeit pills

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The federal Drug Enforcement Administration, including its Louisville office, issued a rare Public Safety Alert on Monday, warning Americans of an alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. DEA’s Public Safety Alert, the first in six years, seeks...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Morganton News Herald

DEA warns of fake prescription pills with fentanyl, meth

Officials are warning of a sharp increase in the distribution of fake prescription pills with fentanyl and methamphetamine. At a press conference Thursday, Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram announced a significant law enforcement surge to protect American communities from the flood of fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills across the United States. Illicit fentanyl, a synthetic opioid found in most of the fake pills that were seized, is the primary driver of the recent increase in U.S. overdose deaths.
HEALTH
fox5ny.com

Lethal counterfeit pills being sold online as prescription drugs, DEA warns

WASHINGTON - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) warned Monday that the United States is being flooded with counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine, which are killing Americans at an "unprecedented rate." In its first Public Safety Alert in six years, the agency said that there is a "significant nationwide...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wnbjtv.com

Drug Enforcement Agency warns: One Pill Can Kill

JACKSON, TN (WNBJ)- The Drug Enforcement Administration has issued a new warning about counterfeit prescription painkillers laced with potentially deadly amounts of fentanyl. The One Pill can Kill campaign comes in the wake of increased deaths due to counterfeit painkillers. “They look just like the pill that the pharmacist may...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
UPI News

DEA warns of 'alarming' increase in fake pills containing fentanyl

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- In its first public safety alert in more than half a decade, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration warned Americans about the "alarming" increase in the availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine on the black market. In its alert issued on Monday, the DEA...
HEALTH
WBOY

DEA issues Public Safety Alert on fake prescription pills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a Public Safety Alert regarding the increase in fake prescription pills. The DEA’s Public Safety Alert warns that the pills, containing potentially lethal doses of fentanyl and/or methamphetamine, are mass-produced by criminal drug networks to look like legitimate prescription pills. So...
PHARMACEUTICALS
KATC News

DEA warns of deadly fake pills

The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a Public Safety Alert today, warning Americans of the alarming increase in the lethality and availability of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.
HEALTH
SFGate

Beware of Fentanyl-Laced Counterfeit Pills, DEA Warns Amid Record Overdoses

The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a public safety alert Monday warning Americans of an alarming increase in fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine that are often sold on social media and the web. DEA Administrator Anne Milgram told The Washington Post that counterfeit drugs are contributing to an...
PHARMACEUTICALS
prescottenews.com

New DEA Alert Latest Reminder that Cybercrime Can Kill

The COVID-19 era brought a record number of drug overdose deaths — more than 93,000 last year — fed in part by a surging cybercrime industry selling fake pharmaceuticals. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) just issued a public warning over the growing number of fake pills bought online, some of which are laced with potentially lethal amounts of the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Cybercrime experts say it’s just the latest sign of how big the problem has become, and how little law enforcement can do to stop it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KAKE TV

DEA: Fake pills deadlier, more accessible

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The St. Louis division of the DEA is issuing a public safety alert. It says fake prescription pills are becoming deadlier and more available than ever before. For example, the agency says that two out of every five pills with fentanyl contain a potentially deadly dose.
WICHITA, KS
WJLA

DEA warns fentanyl, meth-laced pills more lethal and easier to access

The Drug Enforcement Administration issued a rare public safety alert Monday, warning of the dramatic rise in deadly counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl and methamphetamine. It was the first time the agency issued this type of alert in six years. The DEA noted that it had seen an explosion of...
HEALTH
WDTV

DEA: Fake prescription pills reaching highest levels in history

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The surge in these counterfeit pills are mass-produced by criminal drug networks in labs deceptively marketed as legitimate prescription pills and are killing at an unprecedented rate. The search for black market pills will likely end in overdose. Special agent Todd Scott with the DEA says...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
